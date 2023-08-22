Sligo’s Chris O’Donnell ‘exceeded’ his own expectations at World Championships

Chris O’Donnell of Ireland before competing in the men's 400m heats during day two of the World Athletics Championships at National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

North Sligo’s Chris O’Donnell said he has no regrets about how his World Championships bout played out.

O’Donnell felt he exceeded his own expectations over a demanding weekend in Budapest.

O’Donnell was part of the mixed 4x400m relay team that finished sixth in the world on Sunday evening.

Having progressed through to the final of the mixed 4x400m relay, O’Donnell had run both in both round one and the final on Saturday before taking part in his individual race on Sunday morning.

The Grange native failed to progress in the men’s 400m on Sunday morning, but said he was only ever going to give it his all, despite the gruelling schedule that saw him run three 400m races in 24 hours.

The Sligo man told Athletics Ireland afterwards: “It was very tough this morning, I think I collapsed across the line there.

“Always said that yesterday was a priority, with the two rounds running last night.

“It was coming in this morning with a case of whatever was left. I’m never going in today telling myself that I’m tired or anything like that, I’m going in with a positive mindset to attack the race.

“Ultimately that’s what was left.46.7. I’m not a 46.7 runner but I was this morning. I’ve absolutely no regrets about this weekend.

“I’ve exceeded my own expectations and I’ll be going home happy. A great experience.”

Coming in on Sunday morning to race again having given it everything on Saturday was admittedly tough, but there was never any question over it, and O’Donnell doesn’t want to complain either.

“It was difficult. The mindset part wasn’t difficult because I’m always up for it, I found it tough yesterday but even if I’m coming in with a leg falling off this morning I’m still going to turn up, it’s the World Champs, that’s who I am.

“I’m always going to show up and give it my all.”

O’Donnell will continue to work hard and see what the next year will bring for him.

“There will be a couple more races. I thought the mixed relay went really well, I was running through a bit of illness there, my splits were OK, they could have been a lot better.

“It was a case of doing it for the team yesterday, I was always going to turn up yesterday, I was always going to turn up today.

“It’s a World Champs, they don’t come around everyday. Maybe a couple more races and working everyday and every week to get better and then next year will take care of itself.”

He signed off: “Exceeded my own expectations, try and do myself proud this morning.

“That’s what was left in the tank.”