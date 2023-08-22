Sligo’s Brian Colsh selected on Irish team for World Rowing Championships

Ballymote rower Brian Colsh has been selected on the Irish team for the upcoming World Championships.

Colsh won gold for Ireland at the World Under 23 Championships just weeks ago, and now he has earned another senior Irish call up for the event in September.

It’s the second time Colsh will represent Ireland at senior level in the World Championships.

These championships act as the first opportunity for the Irish rowers to secure Olympic qualification spots for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. After this event the last chance for Paris 2024 qualification will be next May at the Final Olympic Qualification Regatta in Lucerne.

At the 2019 World Championships Rowing Ireland qualified four boats for the Tokyo Olympics followed by two more at the final qualification event.

The 21-year-old will compete in the men’s quad with Konan Pazzaia (his gold medal winning partner in the double sculls in the World U23s), Andrew Sheehan (UCC) and Ronan Byrne (Shandon Boat Club).

The World Championships take place in Belgrade, Serbia from September 3rd to 10th.