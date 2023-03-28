Sligo Yacht Club wins Sailing Club of the Year at national awards

Club is hosting the World Mirror Sailing Championships in July

The Irish Sailing Awards took place took place recently with Sligo Yacht Club winning Club of the Year.

This year’s Awards included three new categories – Club of the Year won by Sligo Yacht Club, the Cruising Sailor Award to Norman Kean.

Third of the new awards was the Irish Sailing Communications Award given to James Roulston Mooney, a journalism student from University of Limerick who won the inaugural Irish Sailing Future Journalist Prize.

Prestigious Irish Sailing Sailor of the Year was awarded to both Laura Dillon and Olympian Finn Lynch, with Eve McMahon winning Youth Sailor Award for fourth year running.

Carlow sailor and Olympian Finn Lynch won the prestigious Irish Sailing Sailor of the Year for the second year in a row, along with Laura Dillon. Finn Lynch (National Yacht Club) was nominated on the basis of his World Sailing number 2 in the world ranking, and Laura for her wins at Cowes Week, Women at the Helm and her advocacy of women in sailing.

Eve McMahon of Howth Yacht Club won Irish Sailing Youth Sailor of the Year for the fourth year in a row. 2022 was a record year for the 19 year old who won gold medals at the ILCA6 Youth World Championships in Texas, the Youth Sailing World Championships in the Netherlands, and the European Youth ILCA6 Championship in Greece. She also claimed silver at the U21 ULCA Youth World Championships in Vilamoura, Portugal.

CEO of Irish Sailing Tim Bourke said: “we are delighted to have a double-win in tonight’s Sailor of the Year. Finn and Laura represent different parts of racing and it’s great to see two equal winners up on stage inspiring others. Eve’s fourth win of the Youth Sailor Award is a perfect reflection of the year she’s had – three gold medals last year alone. We are also pleased to have 13 awards representing the broad churches of our sport and the recognition of all nominees from the sailing community in these awards, is something we can all be proud of.”

Galway Hooker Sailing Club took home the popular Irish Sailing Training Centre of the Year award, having been nominated as winners of the West Region. The two other nominees were Courtown Sailing Club (East Region winners) and Gecko Adventures (winner of the South Region).

The Sustainability Award was won by Ballyholme Yacht Club for their campaign to ensure that their sailing events had as little impact on the environment as possible, and the planting of 700 saplings in their local area.

Royal Western Yacht Club in Clare won the Inclusion Award for their work helping to launch the Irish Sailing accessible fleet of boats and project to introduce children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) to sailing.

The Leadership Award went to David Lovegrove, one of this country’s foremost international race officers who has dedicated many years to racing in Dublin Bay and beyond.

Volunteer of the Year went to Colum McCaffery of Malahide Seascouts, and Senior Instructor of the Year Award went to Tim Lowney. The ICRA Boat of the Year was presented to Michael and Richard Evans of Snapshot.

The Irish Sailing President’s Award was given to Ramor Watersports Club in Cavan for their drive to make on the water activity available to all, with wheelchair ramps in their new marina and a new wheelchair accessible powerboat.