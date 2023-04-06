Sligo U16 girls are the Connacht champions in The Sportsground

Sligo U16s 22 Claremorris Colts 14

Sligo RFC U16 girls won the Connacht Cup at The Sportsground on Sunday. Pics: Jean McConnell.

Sligo U16 Girls beat Claremorris Colts 22 - 14 in The Sportsground on Sunday, to lift the Connacht Cup.

Sligo dominated possession and territory in the first 10 minutes and looked to have scored after 6 minutes when Sligo outhalf was first to touch down a loose ball under the posts, but was judged by the referee to have been marginally offside at the previous ruck.

Sligo pressure eventually led to the first score of the game when inside centre, Catherine Gallagher dived across the line following a slick pass from scrum half, Mollie Ronan.

With three minutes to go to half time Claremorris responded with a try of their own following good play from a linout to lead 7 - 5.

Into the second half and Claremorris extended their lead to 14 - 5 with a try from winger Aoife Heaney.

Sligo needed to dig deep to avoid the game slipping away from them and they began the fightback with a try by back row, Sophia Sweeney following a number of strong carries by the Sligo forwards.

The try was converted to reduce the deficit to two points.

Lara Clinch scored and converted Sligo’s third try when she managed to hold off a couple of tackles to touch down in the corner.

Sligo extended their lead with a penalty kick to make it a two- score game with 5 minutes left on the clock.

Claremorris worked hard to get a score back but Sligo held out to be crowned champions.

Sligo captain, Lauren Hunter thanked Claremorris for a great game of rugby, and Connacht Branch for organising the final, before presenting the winners medals to the players.

Finally, she lifted the cup to huge cheers from the travelling Sligo supporters and the celebrations began.

This was a fitting end to a fantastic season for the U16s who also contested the Division 1 League final in March. Girls rugby is growing rapidly in Connacht and Sligo RFC has an excellent structure and commitment to grow the girls game over the coming years.

The club congratulated the team and management on their tremendous success.

Sligo U16 team: Mimi Lee, Tiara Smet, Elin Simeoni, Maya Donagh, Kate Golden, Leia Meehan, Lauren Hunter, Sophia Sweeney, Mollie Ronan, Lara Clinch, Anna Rattery, Catherine Gallagher, Roisin Gormley, Lauren Maye, Rebecca Doherty. Freyja Mullen, Saoirse Love, Emma Meehan, Caoimhe Daly, Ana Isidro, Alba Ruiz de Alda.