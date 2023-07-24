Sligo swimmer Mona McSharry sets new Irish record and secures Olympic qualification time

Mona McSharry of Ireland competes in the Women’s 400m Freestyle Relay during day nine of the 2023 World Aquatics Championships at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A in Fukuoka, Japan. Pic: MacNicol/Sportsfile

Sligo swimmer Mona McSharry lit up the Fukuoka World Championships pool ton Monday morning securing an Olympic Qualification Time for Paris 2024 in the 100m Breaststroke Heats.

The Tokyo Olympic Finalist showed her class with a win in the penultimate heat to progress to this evening’s semi-final as the second fastest qualifier in 1:05.55.

The time is the Sligo native’s first venture inside 66 seconds, with her previous best and Irish Record sitting at 1:06.04.

A delighted McSharry spoke after the race: “I’m just buzzing, going into it I knew what my abilities were and I did fully wholeheartedly believe in it, and I think that really did make all the difference, knowing going into it that I can do this, I can go 65 (seconds).

"I mean that was my target, that and to get the qualification time and both were done in the heats, so now I can just enjoy racing tonight.”

Tonight’s semi-final will see McSharry, who trains at the University of Tennessee, in a stacked field that includes the 2016 and 2021 Olympic Champions, while World Record holder and 2012 Olympic Champion Ruta Meilutyte, who posted the fastest time in this morning’s heats of 1:04.67, will be in the second semi-final.

McSharry said: “It’s great, I’m up there with the best and you can’t really ask for anything more. I keep surprising myself, but it is just awesome to think that I’m here and I’m getting to race the best in the world.”

The Women’s 100m Breaststroke Semi-Final will take place today at 12.28pm.