Sligo swimmer Mona McSharry ‘confused’ after finishing eighth in 200m breaststroke semi-final

Mona McSharry of Ireland competes in the Women’s 100m Breaststroke Final during day twelve of the 2023 World Aquatics Championships at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall in Fukuoka, Japan. Pic: Ian MacNicol/Sportsfile

Sligo native Mona McSharry bowed out of the women’s 200m breaststroke at the semi-final stage and closed out the event ranked fifteenth in the world.

McSharry, who was fifth in the 100m breaststroke final on Tuesday and has secured an Olympic qualification time, started strongly and was in the mix in fifth place at the 150m mark, but a charge from those around her saw McSharry eighth by 200 metres in 2:26.27, faster than her heat swim of 2:26.59 and up one place in the rankings.

Speaking after the race McSharry said: “I’m confused, I need to see the splits and stuff before I can figure out what happened I guess.

"It felt better than this morning, but roughly the same time, I’m quite happy with how I’m taking it out I think, so just look at the positives and hopefully build on it and this is just the first opportunity to qualify it (for Paris 2024), so hopefully I can get it before the Olympics rolls around.”

Tokyo Olympic Champion Tatijana Schoenmaker was the top qualifier from the semi-finals in 2:21.31.

McSharry returns to the pool on Saturday for the 50m breaststroke heats, a non-Olympic event.

"I’m excited to move to something a little bit shorter, a little bit more relaxed, no pressure really, just get out there and race and do a bit of high intensity stuff before we go for the relay on Sunday, so it should be fun.”