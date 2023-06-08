Sligo students excel at All Ireland track and field championships

Sean McCabe of Summerhill College Sligo, competes in the senior boys long jump during the 123.ie All Ireland Schools' Track and Field Championships at Tullamore in Offaly. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Summerhill College students represented the school with distinction at the recent All Ireland track & field championships in Tullamore.

The competition between provinces and athletes was intense and to a very high level, added to this was a sweltering heat of 26 degrees.

The Connacht class of 2023 will go down in history as the most successful batch of athletes in the history of school athletics with 12 gold, 21 silver and 15 bronze.

Here’s how Summerhill College students fared.

Minor Boys

Ruairi Mc Loughlin – 7th in 75m hurdles.

4 x 100m relay team – 6th consisting of Ethan Hunter, Ruairi McLoughlin, Felipe Oliveria and Fionn Devins.

Junior Boys

Adam Farrell – competed early in the morning in the junior boys high jump and got a very respectable 8th position.

Briain Cullinan – 5th in the Junior 80m hurdles. A very technical event where everything has to be right for a medal. This young athlete has so much to give and is one of the best in the country.

Gearoid Tuohy – competed in the 1500m in a very competitive field. It was real championship racing including a fall at the 1000m mark taking two competitors within the pack out of the race. The end of the race was fast with the top pack completing the last 400m in 60 seconds. Brave running by Gearoid earned him a silver medal in a time of 4.17.13

The junior 4 x 100m team of Michael Harte, Adam Kenny, Briain Cullinan and Sam Lenehan having won the Connachts schools were 6th in a fast time of 47.47 seconds.

Inter Boys

Out of 124 schools that qualified in the intermediate boys competition Summerhill were 2nd nationally with 19 points behind Campbell College, Belfast with 22 points.

St. Colmans, Fermoy were 3rd on 18 points. It was unfortunate that Summerhill had three injuries coming into competition which could have resulted in further team points.

Over the next two years this group of athletes could achieve the President’s Shield for the top school results at senior level. This shield has seldom come across the Shannon.

Summerhill won it in 1988 with the help of two of the present athletes' parents David McCabe and Adrian Kenny. It was a marvelous occasion for the college at the time under direction of Michael Kilcoyne, Mr Howley and Brian Hampson - athlete/coach.

It was ironic that Campbell college pipped Summerhill on the line in the Inter boys 4 x 100m relay. Summerhill’s baton changeover was super and the speed was to their max. Finn Campbell had a great start out of the blocks change over to Piotr Maciorowski was super, Piotr had great speed on the straight passing the baton to Ben Sherlock who navigated the corner in style and Josh Cadman received the baton near the end of his 30 metre change over zone at full speed and held his form and focus until the line in a very satisfying 2nd place result for a team who worked hard over the past three months.

A mention too for 5th man Cathal Gilligan who was there to support the team over the past three months training & creating competition for places and also a very good back up if any of the team got injured.

Francis Donoghue ran a fine race to earn 3rd position in the inter boys 3000m in a very competitive race and very hot and challenging conditions. He should be proud of this years school athletic performance especially that dominant win in Waterford in the schools cross country.

Finn Campbell was 5th in the intermediate 400m in a time of 52.7 and 7th in the 400m hurdles. The hurdles are a new event for Finn and he is certainly one to watch in the future.

Senior Boys

Sean McCabe brought home a bronze medal for Summerhill in his first year competing as a senior. He jumped a personal best of 6.63 metres. Sean also came 7th in the senior 200m.

The senior 4 x 100m relay were 6th but have real potential for the future. Team members were Christ Joy Mbah, Sean McCabe, Abdel Habib Malba and Darragh Burke.

Joe Campbell was unable to compete due to a collarbone injury.

Summerhill College wished to thank Mary Barrett, Loughrea for relentless support of Connacht athletes, Dermott Mc Dermott for all his coaching of the team this year, Mr Keogh and school management for your support and Mr Cregg and Mr Tuohy who made it happen on the ground.