Sligo rugby players selected for Connacht U18 and U19 squads against Ulster on Saturday

Playing Ulster in The Sportsground tomorrow

Connacht U18s and U19s are playing Ulster in a double header at The Sportsground tomorrow. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile.

Connacht Rugby have announced their U18 and U19 matchday squads ahead of tomorrow’s double-header against Ulster at The Sportsground.

Included are a number of Sligo rugby players including Ronan O’Connor, Cillian O’Neill and Diarmaid O’Connell (U18) and Gerard Murtagh, Dylan McCloat, Arann Platt, Oisín O’Neill and Stefan Roche (U19).

The U18s kick-off at 1pm which is then followed by the U19s match at 3pm. Both matches are free entry. The underage teams are sponsored by Atlantic Techological University (ATU)

Sligo RFC congratulated the players on their selections.

The club said: “Best of luck to all the Sligo players who have been named for Connacht U18 & U19 against Ulster #oneproudclub

“U18s Diarmaid O'Connell V/C (Sligo Rugby/Sligo Grammar), Cillian O'Neill (Sligo Rugby/Summerhill College) and Ronan O'Connor (Sligo Rugby/Summerhill College).

“U19s Stefan Roche (Sligo RFC/Summerhill College), Oisín O'Neill (Sligo RFC/Summerhill College), Arann Platt (Sligo RFC/Sligo Grammar), Dylan McCloat (Sligo Rugby/Sligo Grammar) and Gerard Murtagh (Sligo Rugby/Sligo Grammar).”

Sean Skehan is the U18s Head Coach with Paddy Thornton Assistant Coach.

Morgan Codyre is the U19s Head Coach with Tom McKeown Assistant Coach.