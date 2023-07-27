Sligo rowers make history at Senior National Rowing Championships

Sligo Rowing Club's Men's J16 double of Thomas Sheridan and Finn Reid on the podium with their bronze medal with coaches Rory Clarke and Tom Colsh.

Sligo Rowers made history at the Senior National Rowing Championships winning the club’s first medals at a senior event.

Last week, Sligo Rowing Club made their annual pilgrimage to Cork for the Senior National Rowing Championships.

This three day event, which is the pinnacle of the season for Sligo’s athletes, takes place at the National Rowing Centre, which is located in Innishcarra, Lee Valley, Farren, Ovens County Cork.

The National Rowing Centre, otherwise known as the NRC, is the home of Ireland’s national high performance team, including Sligo’s Brian Colsh.

This gave younger Sligo athletes the opportunity to see the where the national team train, meet some of the athletes, and witness some of their training.

Across the three days of the championships, sixty clubs would congregate to race a total of 204 two thousand-meter races with over 500 athletes from all around nation racing.

Sligo brought its entire racing fleet to Cork with a packed trailer of 3 quads, 3 doubles and six singles with a total of 20 crews involving 30 Sligo athletes scheduled to race.

As Sligo athletes departed Sligo and began their journey down south, they knew once again that the weather would play its part as the forecast showed high winds sporadically blowing up over the weekend.

As trailers started to arrive Thursday evening ahead of the weekends racing, the declarations meeting was getting underway.

The championship committee declared that clubs should assume racing would go ahead as scheduled at 8:30am on Friday morning.

With that, athletes and coaches returned to their accommodation to rest up for the busy three days of racing.

When crews woke up at 5am Friday morning, it was clear the weather was a fraction worse than was forecast.

When athletes and coaches arrived at the course, the championship committee announced racing was postponed until 9am when a course inspection would be made.

After many course inspections, the championships committee declared the water rowable and racing got underway at the later time of 11:30am

Andrew Connell was the first of the Sligo boats to pull away from the stake boats in the Men’s J18 singles.

This event would be run as a time trial with the fastest 6 of the 40 boats making the final.

This is a hotly contested category with some of Ireland’s junior international athletes competing.

Connell put in an exceptional race and one that he can be very proud of as he has only recently started rowing in the single scull.

Soon after it was the turn of Sligo’s two Women’s J16 quads. This was the first time Sligo raced an A and a B crew at the championships, which is a massive achievement for all involved and an indication of the strong condition of junior girls rowing in Sligo.

The A crew consisted of Claire Walsh, Sarah Walsh, Emma Walsh, Ella Clarke, and cox Sally McEnroe-Rene and with Sligo B consisting of Olivia McCann, Sarah A Walsh, Laura Hannon, Marieke Spoorenberg, with Connor Sheridan in the cox’s seat.

Similar to the Men’s J18 singles, this event would also be ran as a time trial, with the fastest 6 of the

30 boats entered making the final. Both crews put in blistering performances and managed the ever-changing schedule very well.

Sligo A put in a time of 7:44.6 which earned them an outside lane in the 6-boat final.

As soon as the girls got off the water, it was straight back to the trailer to rest the legs before the final which was scheduled for ninety minutes later.

Next out for Sligo was the Women’s Intermediate double of Caroline McGee and Katie McEnroe. This is a high-level category with some very experienced athletes contesting for a place in the final.

These ladies raced the heat with three to qualify for the final. The girls found themselves up at the business end with crews from Trinity and University of Limerick either side of them.

With a time of 8:03.5 and a third-place finish, this crew successfully qualified for the final.

After a quick rest, it was time for the first finals of the championships to take place.

The women’s J16 A quad got ready to return to the water for their final.

Conditions had deteriorated drastically, meaning this was a completely different race from the heats, the previous times clocked that morning in the flat calm conditions meant nothing.

The Sligo girls pulled away from the slip leaving coaches Rory Clarke, Tommy Colsh, and Molua Donohoe on the bank wondering how this was going to pan out.

Halfway through the warm-up on the way to the start, cox Sally McEnroe unexpectedly told her crew to stop rowing and listen to the umpire.

The regatta committee had taken the decision to cancel racing for the day as conditions were simply too rough.

The quad paddled back into the slip and put the boat on trestles for the night. Friday’s racing was over at 2pm.

Saturday morning saw alarm clocks go off at 4:30am to wake crews to continue racing.

First to take to the water at 6am was the women’s J16 A quad who had got turned back making their way to the start the previous day.

The five other boats that had made the final were Enniskillen, Muckross, Castleconnel, Lee, CRCC from Galway, who Sligo had raced all season.

This Sligo crew had a very impressive season, winning their category at numerous regattas around the country.

The last words from coaches Rory and Tommy before pulling away from the slip were: ‘Once you hit the 1K, it’s a new race, sit up tall, believe and today was to be the day to cash in all that was banked in the winter training programme’.

All five ladies put in a gutsy performance to the halfway mark and found themselves sitting back in fourth place at the 1km mark.

Bow Ella Clarke made the call at the 1K, and the chase was on. At 500 metres to go CRCC, Lee, Castleconnel, and Sligo were all in a line.

Stroke Claire Walsh made one more call to ‘up two’ and see how much damage the Sligo crew could do.

All four boats crossed the line in a blanket finish, with no one knowing who finished in what place. It was later announced that

CRCC was awarded the championship and Sligo had finished in an agonizingly close fourth place just out of the medals.

As the quad were racing down the course, the intermediate double was making their way to the start.

The girls would be rubbing shoulders with some very experienced athletes, including Dukarska of Killorglin, who competed at the last Olympics in Tokyo.

Sligo was drawn in lane one with crews from Killorglin, UL, Trinity, Bann and UCC sitting beside them.

Coach Tommy Colsh had told the Sligo crew to trust their fitness and enjoy the race.

The Sligo crew put in a blistering performance from start to finish and handled the conditions very well.

Saturday also saw some of Sligo’s J18 women take to the water. Julie Seery and Alex Scott are some of Sligo’s best J18 women. Due to the weather conditions, the girls were forced to race twice in one day, however this didn’t faze the Sligo girls.

Both girls took to the water at 6am in their single sculls for their heats.

Seery and Scott put in performances that they themselves and their families can be very proud of as they only stepped foot in a single for the first time this year.

Later that morning these scullers teamed up to race the women’s J18 double.

Even with tired legs from the singles earlier that morning, both ladies race down the course in a very respectable time in the heats.

Once the boat had been put back on trestles for the day, these athletes went back to their accommodation to rest their legs ahead of what would be their third championship race in two days.

Sligo’s younger contingent of women’s J16 doubles also took to the waters of Inishcarra on Saturday morning. Sligo B of sisters Claire and Emma Walsh (who are J13 & J15) and Sligo A of Lauren Dolan and Emma Lineen (who are both J15), raced down the two-kilometre course in this time trial event.

These four athletes were scheduled to race the 1K classic event two weeks previous but unfortunately this event was cancelled due to weather.

Both crews raced the 2k distance exceptionally well bearing in mind their race distance in 1K.

Sunday morning saw a long day’s racing ahead for the whole rowing community.

With Saturday’s afternoon schedule postponed owing once again to weather conditions Sunday with the better forecast was to be the day that was to be dedicated to catching up on all postponed events as well as racing its own schedule in full.

Julie Seery and Alex Scott, who had raced their double and singles on Saturday, jumped into the women’s J18 coxless quad with Ellie Healy and Isabelle Yewlett. This crew performed very well in what is hotly contested category.

It was a similar story for the Men’s J18 double of Finn Mitchel and Daniel Sproule.

Due to other commitments, this crew got limited water time in the weeks running up to the championships but none the less these junior men had a great race.

Caroline McGee was next out to represent Sligo in the women’s club 2 single sculls. McGee who has spent the winter months in the gym and in the single was ready to have her best race of the season.

And what a race she had; she clocked a time of 8:59.4 in unfavourable conditions. This was a great way to end the season for this dedicated athlete.

McGee’s doubles partner from Friday’s racing, Katie McEnroe was next out in the much sought after women’s Intermediate single. Much like the double, it was two to qualify directly for the final from

McEnroe’s heat.

The athlete from UCC lead the field from the start but Power of Neptune and McEnroe were close behind. The Neptune sculler had been ‘one to watch’ all season as she is the current holder or the Dublin Sculling Ladder.

McEnroe was on form this particular Sunday and kept in contact the whole way to the line. Unfortunately, she just missed out on a place in the final by half a length, however this was a cracker of a race to end this athlete’s national racing season.

McEnroe will now board a flight to Munich, Germany for the world master’s regatta. Sligo RC would like to wish her the very best of luck.

Next up was Sligo’s Sarah Walsh and Ella Clarke in the women’s J16 single sculls. After two hard days racing in the quad, both these scullers were ready to have one last dash down the track for the last race of the season.

Clarke and Walsh, who trialed for the Homes International Regatta a week previous, were both drawn in the same heat. Clarke traded punches with the Graiguenamanagh sculler beside her, staying level the whole way down.

Meanwhile Walsh was out the front of the field, in the distinct colours of the Red Ave. Walsh had her best race of the season, and the commentator could be heard comparing her to her cousin Brian Colsh, who is World Champion.

Walsh narrowly missed out on a place in the final by one second. Both Walsh and Clarke can hang up their blades for this season being very proud of their achievements.

The next athlete to race down the course in the black and red of Sligo was Glenn Patterson.

Patterson, who has just returned from the waters of Henley Royal Regatta, was entered into the prestigious category of the men’s senior sculls. Past winners of this category include Daire Lynch and Gary O’Donovan, who are both Olympians. This would be a straight final between Spelman of

Shandon (who represented Ireland at U23 level), Manix of UL (who competed at the world rowing beach sprits), Kelly of University of Galway (who won silver alongside Brian Colsh at Junior Europeans), and Patterson.

Patterson who put in an exceptionally intensive years training in preparation for Henley, was with the pack all the way to the line, but unfortunately was just out of the medals when the line came.

Sligo’s Thomas Sheridan and Finn Reid were next to race in the Sligo colours in the Men’s J16 singles.

Both boys put in great performances, however their legs were tired from the mammoth race that took place an hour before.

Sheridan and Reid had trained in the Men’s J16 double all season, both in the gym and on the water under the stewardship of Tommy Colsh and Molua Donohoe. They could be seen pacing the senior athletes on the Garavogue river, including Patterson in the run up to Henley Royal regatta.

Sheridan and Reid had rested all weekend in preparation for this race.

There was a sense of being quietly confident around the Sligo trailer at 5:30am that Sunday morning as these young athletes slipped for their heat. Like the women’s quad earlier that weekend, it was a time trial event with the 6 fastest of the 52 crews making the final.

As this crew pulled away from the stakeboats, nerves were building down in the regatta enclosure as Sligo supporters got ready to cheer them on in the closing stages.

However, there was a malfunction in the boat with in the first few strokes which caused them to hit a buoy and lose control on a seat in the boat.

Coach Ailish Hackett happened to be up on the bridge at the start and saw the mishap occur, she phoned down to the other Sligo coaches at the finish to let them know.

Coach Colsh, Clarke and Donohoe knew the boys would need to race the race of their lives to qualify for the final.

However, the crew soon got the situation under control and made their way back into the race.

This double clocked a fast time of 7:21.8. However, nothing could prepare anyone for what happened next.

For the first time in Rowing Ireland history, two crews, Sligo A and Cork A, both clocked the exact same time, and both had qualified in sixth place.

The slightly less experienced J16 Sligo B double of Adam Foley and Erwin Krzempiec rowed exceptionally well in their time trial and were unfortunate not to be the second Sligo boat in the final.

Rowing Ireland announced that they would run a seven-boat final with Sligo racing in lane zero (a lane that does not have a stake boat and a lane that had never been used before).

Sligo were the underdogs going into the final, with crews from Cappoquin (A and B crew), Mucross, Kenmare, Skibbereen, and Cork all in the hunt for a medal as well.

The Sligo boys stayed in the mix the whole way through the race, but they knew a strong second half of the race would put them in a good position to medal.

As the pack approached the regatta enclosure, the roar of the crowd could be heard with Sligo supporters on the edge of their seats.

The Sligo crew crossed the line in bronze medal position to the delight of both athletes, all of their coaches, their friends and supporters and in so doing made a little piece of club history becoming the first Sligo athletes to medal at a Senior Championship.

These young men went to collect their medals later that day and were congratulated by Rowing Ireland president, Neville Maxwell, on getting into the medals, even if they raced in lane zero.

Every single athlete that raced did themselves very proud. The conditions weren’t always favourable, and the timetable was ever changing, but everyone adapted extremely well.

The athletes of Sligo RC would like to extend their thanks to all the coaches of Sligo Rowing Club.

Junior Captain Ella Clarke spoke fondly of the coaches by saying: “There wouldn’t be a boat club without ye. The countless hours ye spend driving up and down the country for us, sitting in the launch in the freezing cold and scorching sun, down at the club fixing boats, organizing committee meetings to allow the club to run smoothly.

“We love each and every one of you so much and we will be forever grateful for all the work you do for us.

“As athletes, we will always remember the days we spent digging holes in Lough Gill, even when we move on with our lives.”