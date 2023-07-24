Sligo rower Brian Colsh wins gold at Under 23 World Championships

Brian Colsh with Konan Pazzaia after winning Gold at the Under 23 World Rowing Championships. Pic: Rowing Ireland.

Ballymote native Brian Colsh collected a gold medal at the World Under 23 Rowing Championships in Bulgaria on Sunday, July 23.

The Irish team of Brian Colsh and Konan Pazzaia won the men’s double sculls, winning the first U23 World’s gold medal for Ireland in an Olympic class boat.

Last year this duo won bronze and have successfully made the upgrade to gold this year.

Racing like their semi-final, Colsh and Pazzaia went out fast taking an early lead ahead of the field. Once their bow was ahead there was no stopping Ireland as they charged to the line, consistently sitting as the fastest boat on the water.

The U23 World Championships is a good indicator of the athletes to keep an eye on when progressing into the senior categories, and there’s no doubt that these two athletes are only at the beginning of their international successes.

The duo won their semi-final on Saturday, having won their heat on Thursday.