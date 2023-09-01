Sligo RFC’s Poppy Garvey in line to make her Connacht Senior debut

Strandhill native (18) named on panel alongside Sligo’s Nicole Fowley (Captain), Sonia McDermott, Clíodhna O’Sullivan and Grainne O’Loughlin

Sligo's Clíodhna O'Sullivan and Poppy Garvey have been named on the Connacht team for tomorrow's game with Ulster in Musgrave Park.

The Connacht Women's team for Saturday's Vodafone Women's Interprovincial Championship playoff game has been named to take on Ulster at Musgrave Park, (k/o 2pm).

There are a number of Sligo players involved, including Captain Nicole Fowley from Drumcliffe, Ransboro’s Clíodhna O’Sullivan, Grainne O’Loughlin from Ballintogher, Sonia McDermott from Riverstown and Strandhill’s Poppy Garvey who is in line for her Senior debut.

There are five personnel changes to the starting XV from last weekend's win over Ulster at The Sportsground. It's a completely new front row as Grainne O'Loughlin starts at loosehead, Stacy Hanley at hooker and Niamh O'Grady at tighthead.

The other two changes see Kayla Waldron start at number 8 and Laoise McGonagle on the wing.

Sonia McDermott and Eva McCormack team up once again in the second row while Orla Fenton and Karly Tierney complete the back row.

The half-back pair remain the same with Oliva Haverty and captain Nicole Fowley.

It's a centre partnership of Shannon Touhey and Clara Barrett. Along with McGonagle in the back three is Ava Ryder and Méabh Deely.

Niamh Corless and Poppy Garvey are in line to make their Connacht debuts.

Connacht Head Coach Lyndon Jones said: "We would love to be in the final this weekend but sadly results didn't go our way. Our focus is on Saturday and finishing this Championship on a high."

"We we're happy with our win last weekend but we know there's more in this team and we want to deliver our best performance"

The match will be shown live on TG4 while Galway Bay have radio commentary. The Connacht Women's teams are sponsored by Genesys.

CONNACHT RUGBY MATCHDAY 23 VS ULSTER RUGBY

Saturday 2nd September, 14:00pm Musgrave Park

15. Méabh Deely, 14. Ava Ryder, 13. Clara Barrett, 12. Shannon Touhey, 11. Laoise McGonagle, 10. Nicole Fowley (C), 9. Olivia Haverty, 1. Grainne O'Loughlin, 2. Stacy Hanley, 3. Niamh O'Grady, 4. Sonia McDermott, 5. Eva McCormack, 6. Orla Fenton, 7. Karly Tierney, 8. Kayla Waldron, 16. Lily Brady, 17. Niamh Corless, 18. Dearbhla Canty, 19. Mollie Starr, 20. Faith Oviawe, 21. Poppy Garvey, 22. Orla Dixon, 23. Clíodhna O'Sullivan.