Sligo RFC defeated by Galwegians as focus now turns to Connact Plate semi-final

Depleted Sligo were up against the defending champions

The match had previously been in doubt, with five of Sligo’s back seven unavailable for selection, but a severely depleted side, featuring a total of eight front row players, travelled to Galway in the brilliant sunshine to fulfil the fixture, taking on the defending champions.

It was very apparent from the outset that speed would be the deciding factor in the game. The home side scored within the opening five minutes and the pattern repeated throughout the 80 minutes, with Galwegians using the width of the pitch and their pacey back line to outmanoeuvre the visitors for the duration of the game.

A determined Sligo side gave 100% throughout and threatened the try line on several occasions, with Vice Captain Orla Evans getting their only score. There was a senior debut for U18.5 player Siobra O’ Callighan and a rugby debut for Rachel Guckian, with Maegan Callaghan and Eve England returning to the fray after a lengthy absence. Next up for Sligo Women is the Connacht Plate semi-final.

Sligo: Jenny Cregg, Rachel Dolan, Aisling Feely, Eve England, Jessica Mc Guinness, Michaela Watts, Rachel Guckian, Orla Evans, Vicky Lee, Aoife Gormley, Siobra O’Callighan, Joanne Williams, Hannah Walsh-Kerins, Maegan Callaghan, Sophie Kinghan, Emma Cullen, Rachel Enright, Mila Sotoparra, Aoife Hannigan.