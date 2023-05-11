Sligo one of five racecourses to express ‘grave reservations’ over media rights deal negotiated by Horse Racing Ireland

Five racecourses, including Sligo, strongly oppose the media rights deal negotiated by Horse Racing Ireland and say relations have “broken down” between the organisations

In a statement released this week, United Irish Racecourses (UIR) comprised of Kilbeggan, Thurles, Limerick, Sligo and Roscommon racecourses have expressed grave reservations about the inequitable distribution of funding under the proposed deal, and has appealed to the Minister for Agriculture to intervene

The statement said: “UIR has rejected a media rights deal negotiated by Horse Racing Ireland (HRI), with broadcaster, Racecourse Media Group (RMG) and Sports Information Services (SIS) which was expected to be signed today (9 May 2023).

"The deal, reported to be worth approximately €200 million to Irish racing over a five-year contract term, authorises RMG and SIS to hold the exclusive broadcasting, data and media rights for twenty-six racecourses across Ireland.

"The proposed new five-year media rights deal was due to commence in 2024 and included direct-to-home television rights until at least 2029. The media group was designated a “preferred partner” by HRI in October 2022.”

UIR, which is comprised of Kilbeggan, Thurles, Limerick, Roscommon and Sligo racecourses, has rejected the deal because of what it calls ‘the inequitable distribution of media rights funding to their members’.

"HRI-owned racecourses look set to earn seven-figures from the deal, with HRI expected to benefit directly to the tune of €7 million.”

UIR said that trust between its members and HRI has “broken down” in light of HRI’s failure to make good on an undertaking in 2016, to facilitate an “independent review of the allocation of media rights monies” and to ensure that all monies derived from that deal “would go towards current or capital expenditure.”

The statement added: “To date they have failed, and or refused to commence this process. Seven years ago, UIR signed the media rights agreement with RMG | SIS by virtue of this undertaking, and because it trusted HRI to deliver on its promise.

“In light of the breakdown in relations between UIR and HRI, Secretary of UIR, Paddy Dunican has written to the Minister for Agriculture to request his intervention to address their concerns, so that small racecourses will receive the maximum market value for their media rights.

"The association is also requesting the Minister to review the applicability of Section 10 of the Horse and Greyhound Racing Act 2001, which it contends is unconstitutional and amounts to an infringement of the property rights of racecourse owners.

“Under the Horse and Greyhound Racing Act 2021, HRI is the authorised body to “negotiate on...all contracts or arrangements...in relation to the transmission or relaying of any broadcast... photographing, filming or sound recording for commercial purposes of a race-fixture or any part thereof.”

" This bestows a sole right on the state agency to negotiate the property rights of each racecourse, a position that is constitutionally questionable. Furthermore, there is no appeal mechanism in place which inflicts another injustice on racecourses seeking to challenge their designated allocation of funding from media and data rights.

Speaking on behalf of Sligo Races, Kathryn Foley, Manager said: “We support the decision of the UIR Racecourses to reject the SIS/RMG Media Rights deal based entirely on the inequitable distribution of funding.

"The cost of staging racing has spiralled in the last number of years putting huge pressure on the smaller tracks. We put enormous effort into hosting racing in Sligo to be enjoyed by race goers from Sligo and all the surrounding towns and counties.

" It is testament to our efforts that the attendance in Sligo would make some of the larger racecourses blush. Yet the Media Rights deal favoured the bigger tracks without any consideration for fairness. I commend the five UIR Racecourses and their Boards for taking a stand on this matter”.