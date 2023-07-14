Sligo kickboxing legend Mercedas Taaffe-Cooper makes a welcome return to her roots

Sligo native Mercedas Taaffe-Cooper returned to her roots this week as she paid a very welcome visit to St Joseph’s Church Hall, where she trained in the 1980s and 1990s as a kickboxer with Sligo Muguendo Club and where she later coached boxing at St Joseph’s Boxing Club.

A native of Coolaney, Mercedas won a European title in 1994 at the World Association of Kickboxing Associations (WAKO) world championships.

She later emigrated to Australia, where she now lives and runs CounterPunch, a program that combines boxing and positive psychology to boost teenagers’ full potential.

Mercedas and her husband were invited back by Michael McDermott of Sligo Muguendo Club. She made a presentation to young athletes, mainly kickboxers, advising on how best to develop mental strength and resilience and in turn improving the quality of physical and mental health.

The presentation was well received and gave practical examples of how the combat sports of kickboxing and boxing can be extremely valuable as a medium for for young people to grow friendships, resolve conflict in their lives and in turn improve their fitness and the quality of their mental health.

Mercedas travels to Dublin this weekend to be presented with a lifetime award from the AIBA for her contribution to boxing over the years.