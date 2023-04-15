Sligo jockey Derek Fox wins the Aintree Grand National for the second time

Sligo jockey produced a brilliant ride aboard favourite Corach Rambler as he follows his 2017 success with One for Arthur

Sligo jockey Derek Fox has won the Aintree Grand National for the second time in thrilling fashion this afternoon after producing a brilliant ride aboard the 8/1 favourite Corach Rambler.

The Sligo man was a winner with Corach Rambler earlier this year in Cheltenham and showed immense composure during the race, which was delayed by animal rights protestors.

Fox spoke to the media afterwards and said he was delighted. “He is just a phenomenal horse, he has been so lucky for me. I was blessed that I ever got the leg up on him the first day and I cannot believe it.

"He normally gets held up a wee bit but today he just jumped brilliantly, he was electric to jump he’s the cleverest horse, he’s so intelligent.

"The only concern would be if he was upfront for a long time, but he won so easy and all I had to do was give him the steer, he’s a marvellous horse,” a delighted Fox added.