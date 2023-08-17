Sligo hosts two successful water safety weeks in Aughris and Enniscrone

Fantastic team of instructors

Water Safety Ireland Sligo organised two very successful Water Safety Weeks at Aughris and Enniscrone piers recently. There was a busy schedule of classes with participants having up to two classes per day. The classes were in a range of swimming, safety and rescue award levels. The classes ran for five days with all participants being assessed on the sixth day by a Water Safety Ireland examiner.

Joan Kearins and Gabrielle Tims who organised the annual water safety week in Aughris for many years have handed over the reins to a new organisers Marguerite Quinlan, Mary Cronin and Gus McManus. Joan and Gabrielle were presented with flowers as a mark of appreciation for all their work over the years by the new committee and current instructors during the week. In Enniscrone, Jean Ruddy organised another successful week. Water Safety Ireland Sligo and the local communities are very grateful for all the time and energy which the local organisers give to organise the range of classes to so many participants. Year on year, participants return for the annual Water Safety Weeks and are progressing through the different levels of awards. The Water Safety Week would not run without the fantastic instructors who prepare the participants brilliantly for their exams. Many of the instructors are past participants of the Water Safety Week and it is fantastic to see them return to coach and prepare the next generation.

As more and more participants take part in the annual Water Safety Weeks in Aughris and Enniscrone, Water Safety Ireland Sligo are delighted that the knowledge and skills related to water safety are being taught to many. World Drowning Prevention Day was highlighted at both Water Safety Weeks to participants. This takes place annually on the 25th July.