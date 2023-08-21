Sligo golfers selected for U18 Interpros this week

Aodhagan Brady, Luke Harrison, Maebh McLoughlin and sisters Jessica and Sophie Reynolds included

Local golfers are competing at the U18 Interpros.

The U18 Interpros are taking place at Ballykisteen between August 23rd and 25th with a number of local players involved.

The action will include foursomes and singles match play in Ballykisteen with Leinster the reigning champions of both the U18 boys and girls in 2022.

Connacht U18 Boys; Aodhagan Brady (Co. Sligo), Luke Harrison (Co. Sligo), Darragh McGrath (Athlone), Charlie Mooney (Ballinasloe), Cathal Penney (Athenry), Aaron Quigley (Castlebar) and Conor Stapleton (Connemara).

Captain - John Waters (Oughterard). Manager - Shane Quigley (Castlebar).

Connacht U18 Girls; Maebh McLoughlin (Co. Sligo), Jessica Reynolds (Co. Sligo), Sophie Reynolds (Co. Sligo), Holly Cafferky (Ballinasloe), Ellen Lonergan (Westport), Mary Kate Lonergan (Westport) and Riona Murphy (Oughterard).

Captain - Clodagh Hopkins (Woodbrook). Manager - Anne Fahy (Portumna).