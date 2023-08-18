Sligo golfers selected for Connacht Interpro teams

John Paul Flanagan and Patrick Tuffy to represent their Province

The Interprovincials are taking place in Ballykisteen, Co Tipperary.

A number of Sligo locals have been selected on the Connacht Interpro teams for the upcoming Interprovincial Championships next week. Rory O’Connor (Strandhill) is captain of the Connacht U16 Boys, which includes Co Sligo’s John Paul Flanagan. Meanwhile Strandhill’s Patrick Tuffy, who won the Munster Boys’ U14 Amateur Close in July and the recent Connacht Boys’ U15 Close, has been selected on the Connacht U14 Boys team, which is managed by Co Sligo’s Robert Fitzpatrick.

The championships, which take place at Ballykisteen between 21 and 22 August, will also see Scottish Boys’ U14 runner-up and Irish winner Harry O’Hara line out for Ulster.

The format will include one batch of foursomes along with four singles in matchplay.

Connacht U16 Boys side; John Paul Flanagan (Co. Sligo), Sean Cloonan (Dunmore Demesne), Caelan Coleman (Galway Bay), Rory Gallagher (Galway Bay), Owen Kelly (Castlebar) and Isaac Oliver (Ballinasloe).

Captain - Rory O’Connor (Strandhill) and Manager - Shane Freeman (Ballyhaunis).

Connacht U14 Boys side; Patrick Tuffy (Strandhill), John William Burke (Ballyhaunis), Niall Conneely (Ballinasloe), Max Humphreys (Ballinrobe), Patrick Martin (Carrick-on-Shannon) and Dylan Smyth (Galway Bay).

Captain - Michael Heaney (Oughterard) and Manager - Robert Fitzpatrick (Co. Sligo).