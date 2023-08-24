Sligo golfer Patrick Tuffy part of Connacht Boys’ U14s who won Interprovincal Championship

Team Managed by Co Sligo’s Robert Fitzpatrick

Connacht were the winners of the Boys’ U-14 Interprovincial Championship while Leinster claimed the U-16 title at Ballykisteen on Tuesday.

The two-day event saw the four regions compete against each other with one foursomes match followed by four singles matches.

Connacht were crowned champions in the U-14 event after winning all three of their matches against Ulster, Munster and Leinster. They concluded their week with a 3-2 win over Leinster today to win for the first time in eight years.

And Connacht manager Robert Fitzpatrick was delighted for his team alongside the team captain, Michael Heaney.

“It's just fantastic, I’m just so happy for the boys. They are a special group of young boys and I’m obviously very happy for their parents who put in so much work, as do all the parents for all of the boys especially the U-14s, and it’s great. What's lovely about it is every county of Connacht is represented. They’re just a wonderful bunch of young boys.”

Connacht last won the Boys’ U14 Interpros in 2015 and they will finally be able to bring the trophy back to the province.

“It means an awful lot for Connacht. We are low in numbers, but we’re big in heart. It’s a special moment and one we’re going to treasure for a long year. These are memories that I said to the boys that they will have forever,” said Fitzpatrick.

Leinster captured the Boys’ U-16 title in what ended up being a tight finish coming down the stretch. Leinster were on top of the leaderboard heading into the final day and they just got over the line with a 3-2 victory over Ulster after having four matches decided on the 18th.

Ger Ennis, the Leinster U-16 team captain, dedicated his team’s super win to his good friend and previous Leinster team manager, John McGrath.

“It's wonderful. It’s a superb achievement. We fought hard. We had three good wins, the last match was the toughest match against Ulster and I dedicate this win to John McGrath who was my manager for the last seven or eight years on various Leinster teams, so thanks John for looking after us from up above,” said Ennis.

“We won the U-14 with most of that team in 2021, we won in Mount Wolseley but they are a good team and they’ve come through.”

The victorious Connacht U14s Boys side; Patrick Tuffy (Strandhill), John William Burke (Ballyhaunis), Niall Conneely (Ballinasloe), Max Humphreys (Ballinrobe), Patrick Martin (Carrick-on-Shannon) and Dylan Smyth (Galway Bay).

Captain - Michael Heaney (Oughterard) and Manager - Robert Fitzpatrick (Co. Sligo).