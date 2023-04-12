Powerful determination from Sligo RFC as they win the Connacht Plate final

Sligo RFC 24 Tuam/Oughterard 12

Sligo Rugby women’s team had an early start last Sunday with an 11a.m. kick off in The Sportsground, as they hoped to go one better than last year in the Connacht Plate Final.

The two teams had only met once during the season, being deadlocked at 22points apiece until the final 7minutes and Sligo eventually losing to Tuam/Oughterard by 12points. This final promised to be a close encounter of two evenly matched sides.

Vice-captain Orla Evans, was promoted to captain the team, replacing the injured Emma Cullen, and decided to play into the wind for the first half.

Cliodhna O’Sullivan stepped into the role of vice-captain for the day. Orla first of many excellent contribution was to play in to the wind for the first half, knowing that in the 2nd half that playing to the conditions will prove critical.

Tuam/Oughterard were first to score after a nervy start by Sligo, but they soon settled into a rhythm and it was Shannagh Tiffoney who made her presence felt on the pitch, powering her way over the try line to level the score after 19 minutes. Cliodhna O’Sullivan’s conversion was blown wide in the gusting wind.

Sligo’s defence was resolute and they were dominant in the set pieces, preventing Tuam/Oughterard from using their main plays off the back of the scrum. Sligo took the lead on the half hour mark after a period of possession, with strong recycling of the ball. Out half Aoife Gormley spread the ball wide to player of the match Cliodhna O’Sullivan, who darted through a gap to sprint clear and touch down under the posts. Her conversion was well struck but drifted left to strike the post and denied Sligo the well-deserved lead. Both teams battled hard to retain possession and the tackling was fierce and determined. Both Vicky Lee and Jo Williams cleaned up around the fringes of the ruck. Rachel Dolan came in as hooker and captain Orla Evans moved to no.8, as Shannagh Tiffoney took a well-earned break on the bench. Sligo continued to apply pressure within the Tuam/Oughterard 22 and were unlucky not to score again before the half time whistle sounded.

Coach Jamie Bowes’ made some changes at half time. Michaela Watts had put in a good shift, putting in big tackles against a physical side and was replaced by Enya Hughes. Rachel McPartlin showed her physicality and speed on the right wing and expertly quelled any attacks, being replaced by Cria Flanagan.

The second half started with a bang as Sligo secured possession and worked their way up the pitch with strong carries from Aisling Feely, Shannagh Tiffoney, Jenny Cregg and Orla Evans. Laura McIntyre provided quick ball to the back line and Sligo worked the ball wide to Emma Cox who accelerated through the Tuam/Oughterard back line, displaying her trademark powerful running and dotted down for Sligo’s third try much to the delight of the Sligo supporters. O’Sullivan struck the conversion beautifully and increased the lead to 17-5.

Fullback Sophie Kinghan moved to out half as Aoife Gormley took a break. Veteran Etna Flanagan slotted in to cover and was instrumental in the build up in a series of moves which culminated with Sligo’s fourth try and Flanagan powering over, in what is possibly her retirement game of rugby. O’Sullivan slotted over another conversion to put 19 points between the two sides and brought her personal tally to 9 points, earning her the Player of the Match.

Tuam/Oughterard continued to battle, but were closed down at every opportunity by a determined Sligo side. An uncharacteristic missed tackle resulted in a line break for Tuam/Oughterard but Emma Cox covered a huge amount of ground to close her down and make the try-saving tackle. A short spell of pressure resulted in a second try for Tuam/Oughterard, which closed the gap to 12points with 20 minutes still on the clock.

Sligo remained disciplined and stuck to their game plan of using big carries from their pack, led by Orla Evans, and then releasing the ball out to their pacey back line. Blindside flanker Vicky Lee was busy throughout the game, poaching at the ruck at every opportunity and then stepped in as scrum half when Laura Mc Intyre left the field after being injured by a shoulder charge. U18.5 players Enya Hughes and Cría Flanagan showed their class and experience, stopping players twice their size, Flanagan was unlucky not to join her mother Etna on the scoresheet as her try was deemed held up. Sligo kept their structure and constant pressure on a beleaguered Tuam/Oughterard side shutting them down at every opportunity. The final whistle signalled the end of a bruising encounter and a great win for Sligo.

Sligo: Rachel Enright, Orla Evans, Aisling Feely, Jenny Cregg, Jo Williams, Michaela Watts, Vicky Lee, Shannagh Tiffoney, Laura McIntyre, Aoife Gormley, Rachel Mc Partlin, Cliodhna O’Sullivan, Emma Cox, Hannah Walsh Kerins, Sophie Kinghan, Rachel Dolan, Siobra O’Callaghan, Maegan Callaghan, Etna Flanagan, Rachel Guckian, Enya Hughes, Cría Flanagan.