Popular Tubber Masters golf outing taking place in Enniscrone, Co Sligo on Monday

Pauric McDonagh presenting Sean McCormack with his prize with Eamonn Gallagher and John Gillespie at last year's event.

Tubbercurry Golf Club are delighted to announce that The Tubber Masters which is the successor to The Gillespie Cup will proceed as usual on its traditional date of the second Monday in August, August 14th, at Enniscrone Golf Club.

Enniscrone Golf Club have confirmed that they will be delighted to see the visitors descend on the glorious links at Enniscrone.

The traditional format of the event will be maintained and it will be played as a singles stableford with the players going out in fourballs.

To maintain the social aspect of the outing, everybody attending will have dinner after the conclusion of their round.

The cost this year is €65 which includes the golf and the dinner which will be served in the clubhouse payable on the day.

For Tubbercurry Golf Club members, you will be able to book a slot through the club’s booking system and any non-members who wish to play can contact John Gillespie on 087 2885980 to reserve their slot.

The competition is open to any Members of Tubbercurry Golf Club and to any non-members who have any association with the area.

The Perpetual Tubber Masters Trophy which was generously donated by Terry McCann to the Society will be in new hands unless John Sheridan can defend the title he won last year.

Looking forward to seeing all of the usual suspects and perhaps a few new faces on the 14th of August in Enniscrone.