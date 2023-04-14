Popular Castle 2 Cave Camino returning to Keash in Co Sligo

Scenic walk starts and finishes at the Eastern Harps Clubhouse

The Castle 2 Cave Camino is on this Saturday in Co Sligo.

This is a 34km looped scenic walk starting and finishing at the Eastern Harps Clubhouse in Keash.

Refreshments are provided along the route with complimentary tea/coffee at the Old Schoolhouse Cafe in Ballinafad.

Each walker on their return to the clubhouse will receive a commemorative t-shirt and a medal along with a hot homemade meal.

Tickets are €45 exc. booking fee.

Call Padraig at 086 0691853 or Carmel at 087 2264955 for more information.