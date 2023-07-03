Over 200 entries received for FAAC simply automatic/Sligo Park Hotel Stages Rally 2023

With under two weeks to go until the 2023 FAAC simply automatic /Sligo Park Hotel Stages rally, entries have surpassed the 200 mark at close of entries. That figure presents the daunting task for the organising committee of seeding the bumper field and select the 150 crews who will start the rally, with an allowance for a reserve should anyone pull out.

Counting rounds of the Triton National Championship, the Sligo Pallets Border Rally Championship and the Top Part West Coast Championship as well as a round of the Motorsport Ireland Junior series means that priority must be given to those registered and leading their class.

The local club members obviously have to be accommodated on the home event, as in the current environment of oversubscribed events many have failed to get a start at other rallies.

A rally is very dependent on a large pool of volunteers, necessitating a lot of support from neighbouring clubs under a barter system which the local club repays when their rally comes around.

To cover the three stages from end to end combined with marshals in the service area totals up to around 120 personnel, and Jarlath Barry in his role as Chief Marshall must get commitments in advance.

In addition, the critical responsibility for timing on the event to an accuracy of one tenth of a second, requires in the region of thirty individuals to fill those roles.

As part of the safety and monitoring of the event throughout the stages, a complete team of radio communication personnel totalling approximately twenty people dotted along the route will be reporting the numbers and movement of the crews.

Supporting this duty in recent years is the tracking device which is carried by every car and can be accurately monitored back at base.

The title sponsors, FAAC simply automatic has generously in recognition of the volunteers, sponsored a goodie bag containing sought after merchandise and a fifty euro note to be drawn for all nine stages.

Josh Moffett will be back in Sligo to defend his 2019 title and fresh on the back of another win under his belt in Ravens Rock at the weekend, he will be difficult to topple.

Callum Devine, though, has been an extremely close match to Josh all year, and his win in Donegal helped by Josh’s off on the final stage should give him the slight edge.

At the most recent national round in Carrick on Suir, Declan Boyle was back on form and feeling a lot more comfortable in the Citroen to come home second.

Son, Michael in the R5 Polo has been gaining his confidence and showed his form in Ravens Rock to finish fourth. The Sligo field may have a few other favourites in the mix, including Jonny Greer with local Niall Burns on the notes and this season has been up there battling for podium spots.

Should the top tier have the slightest difficulties there are many capable of capitalising of their demise including, Jason Mitchell, Aidan Wray, Gareth Sayers, or Martin Cairns.

Further details and updates available at www.connachtmotorclub.com on all the social media platforms and on the Sportity App.