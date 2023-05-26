Success for Sligo handballer Travis Gibbons as Collooney clubman wins National title
Paired with with Gavin Kelly from Galway to claim boys 17&U grade
Sligo Champion
It was a great weekend for Sligo Handball at the big alley nationals in Wexford venues. Collooney’s Travis Gibbons was the star of the weekend as he captured his first National title in the boys 17&U grade.
Travis Gibbons paired up with Galway’s Gavin Kelly defeating Wexford Pair of Jamie Barnes and Jack Whitty in a thrilling and tight final encounter, coming from behind in both games and winning 15-14 and 15-14.
All the hard work by Collooney Handball Club has paid off and has resulted in a first juvenile national title for the club. Well done Travis and Gavin.