Strong turnout of over 300 people for Coney Island Adventure Run in Strandhill, Co Sligo

Matthew McMeekin and Eimear O’Connor first home

Toby Carty and John McHale in the Coney Island Adventure Run on Saturday.

Nicola Casey who finished third in the Coney Island Adventure Run.

One of the participants in the Coney Island Adventure Run.

The highly anticipated Coney Island Adventure Run took place last Saturday in Strandhill, a departure from its usual October schedule. Participants were greeted with ideal conditions as warm temperatures, overcast skies, and a gentle breeze set the stage for an unforgettable event. Despite a challenging headwind on the return leg, the sun made a glorious appearance to welcome runners and walkers back to Sligo Rugby Club. Fortunately, the forecasted thunderstorms and heavy showers held off until later in the evening, allowing the event to proceed without a hitch.

The unique opportunity to “Race the Tide” has garnered significant popularity, as evidenced by the impressive number of over 300 people who registered for the 10-mile run/walk this year.

The event kicked off with the walkers embarking from Dolly’s Cottage at 11 a.m., followed by the runners an hour later.

While the 10-mile walk was timed, it was not a competitive category, allowing participants the flexibility to turn back early if desired. However, most competitors enthusiastically completed the full 10-mile route, relishing in the breath-taking views on offer.

A range of spot prizes generously provided by sponsors awaited lucky winners, selected at random from all participants.

The Coney Island Adventure Run serves as a fundraising event, with all proceeds dedicated to Youth Development facilities at Sligo Rugby and the North West Hospice.

The event would not have been possible without the support of sponsors, primarily the main sponsor Mick Lucey from Westcoast PVC Windows.

A big thank you to John Heneghan, Core Timing and to all Sligo Rugby and Warriors Festival volunteers who dedicated their time and energy, ensuring the smooth running of the event.

The Coney Island Adventure Run has once again captured the hearts of both local and visiting participants, thanks to the stunning location, perfect weather, and the opportunity to support meaningful causes.

As the event continues to grow in popularity, organisers and attendees alike eagerly anticipate next year’s event, confident that they will deliver even more unforgettable experiences and community engagement.

Results:

Men

1st Matthew McMeekin 00:56:19

2nd Alan Dunne 00:59:15

3rd Szymon Urbanczyk 01:05:30

Women

1st Eimear O’Connor 01:07:44

2nd Laura Rooney 01:10:24

3rd Nicola Casey 01:10:47

1st Male over 55: Sean Irwin 01:07:25

1st Female over 55: Darina O’ Farrell 01:21:18