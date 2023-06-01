St Nathy’s win Division One of the Sligo Senior Football League with victory over Tourlestrane

St Nathy’s 2-17 Tourlestrane 2-10

The sun shone on Curry GAA pitch as the 3.30pm throw in time arrived for the Connaught Gold Division 1 League final between St Nathy’s and Tourlestrane on Sunday afternoon.

St Nathy’s seemed to settle much quicker into the game and took an early led with points from Kathleen Coleman and a brace from Ciara Gorman.

Tourlestrane got their first score through Leah Walsh to leave it 3 points to 1 to St Nathy’s on 10 minutes.

St Nathy’s got the next two scores from the reliable boots of Aine McDonagh and again from Ciara Gorman.

Tourlestrane to their credit were getting the scoring chances but just could not seem to take them when they hit 4 wides in a row.

Midway through the first half, St Nathy’s pounced for a goal by Tara Doddy and 3 minutes later got a second goal from the hardworking Kathleen Coleman.

Tourlestrane made a quick substitution which saw Ciara Brennan enter the game.

This seemed to pay dividends for Tourlestrane when they got the next two scores, which were a point from a free from Katie Walsh and a goal from Tara Walsh.

St Nathy’s got the last two scores of the first half from Carol Coleman and Catriona Marren to leave the half time score St Nathy’s 2.08 Tourlestrane 1.03.

A couple of quick points from St Nathy’s at the start of the second half extended their lead however Tourlestrane never gave up.

The hard working Nicola Brennan scored two long range points and Tara Walsh once again popped a score over the bar to leave it St Nathy’s 2-13 Tourlestrane 1-06.

St Nathy’s started to empty their bench bringing the influential Denise McGrath and the youngster Blaithinn Lavin into the game.

St Nathy’s were playing the more flowing football with Ciara Gorman orchestrating this from centre half forward.

St Nathy’s movement off the ball was a joy to behold.

Tourlestane to their credit never gave up and scored a late goal and a couple of late points to leave the final score St Nathy’s 2-17 Tourlestrane 2-10.

Both clubs now go back to the ACL competition with a break for the county team coming up in a few short weeks.

Tourlestrane will rue their missed chances in the first half. Credit must go to both teams on a very hot day for serving up an entertaining game of football.

They both put on an excellent display in this high scoring game with St Nathy’s doing enough to claim victory.