St Molaise Gaels and St Mary’s sharing top spot in Sligo Senior league Div 1

Plenty of entertaining action in the Fureys Coaches leagues

Although it is early days yet, with only three rounds played, there is a distinct north Sligo flavour to the top end of all four Divisions of the Fureys Coaches Sligo senior football leagues.

In Division One north county rivals Naomh Molaise Gaels and St. Mary’s share top spot with the Grange side ahead on scoring difference.

That follows a resounding victory over Tubbercurry at Grange on Saturday evening – a ground that is fast becoming one of the most difficult to get a result out of for visitors.

Centre forward Gerard Brady led that charge from the front for the home side for whom ten unanswered first half points ensured the victory.

At the same time St Mary’s were battling their way through a more intense battle at Kent Park with their closest neighbours Coolera Strandhill.

Despite being down a number of players, the visitors opened brightly and built up a four-point lead before being pegged back in the run in to half time. St Mary’s had much the better of proceedings in the second half and although Coolera Strandhill took some hope from a fine Leo Doherty goal midway through the half, the home side stretched out to complete a 0-13 to 1-9 victory that maintains their unbeaten start to the league. By contrast, it was their second defeat for the reigning League champions who have yet to build up any momentum in this year’s competition.

Having started with an unexpected home loss in Round One, Tourlestrane continued the good scoring form shown in their second game with a decisive victory on home ground against Calry St Joseph’s. The home side got the dream start with a first minute Feidhlim O’Donnell goal and they never looked back from there to run out 15-point winners.

The other big scorers of the weekend was Shamrock Geals where three goals from newcomer Ciaran Kenny – who was part of the Sligo U20 Connacht championship winning squad – propelled the Riverstown side to a good win away from home over Bunninadden.

The final Division One game was a dramatic draw at Curry between the home side and St Farnan’s which moves both sides on to three points on the league table.

It was an unlikely outcome at half time as the home side had dominated the opening half to lead by nine points, 1-9 to 0-3, at the break with full forward Tommy Henry getting the goal. The second half went entirely in the opposite direction however as a spirited St Farnan’s comeback saw them score 1-10 to just 0-4 in reply from Curry who needed an added time Adrian Marren free to get the draw.

With Naomh Molaise Gaels and St Mary’s locked together at the top of the table, Tourlestrane and Shamrock Gaels now occupy the next two places with Tubbercurry and Calry St Joseph’s at the other end of the table still looking for their first points.

In Division Two, Drumcliffe Rosses Point are out on their own now as the only unbeaten team in the Division after Sunday’s games. The Benbulben side maintained that record by being more clinical in front of goal to came out three points ahead, 1-15 to 2-9, against a battling Geevagh in Oxfield.

Easkey, who had started the day level with Drumcliffe on points slipped down the table after a five point, 2-13 to 1-11, defeat away to Ballymote who had a late penalty save from Aaron Brennan to hold their lead in a frantic finish to the game.

Elsewhere Coolaney Mullinabreena maintained their unbeaten record with a strong nine-point home win over St Michael’s while the other unbeaten side in the Division, Eastern Harps made a winning visit to the other end of the county where they had five points to spare over Castleconnor.

In the final game of the division, St Patrick’s, after a previous draw and a loss got their first win of the season over neighbours Owenmore Gaels, who are still awaiting in their first win.

Easkey’s defeat sees them drop to fourth in the table behind the three teams still unbeaten – Drumcliffe Rosses Point, Coolaney Mullinabreena and Eastern Harps while at the other end of the table Castleconnor and Owenmore Gaels remain pointless.

In Division Three Cloonacool continued their good form in the season so far with a strong 4-11 to 0-6 victory over St Mary’s at Cloonacool.

As a result, they lead the division on scoring difference from Naomh Molaise Gaels who maintained their 100% record when travelling to Enniscrone Kilglass, coming away with a four point 1-14 to 1-10 victory.

In the only other Division Three game played this weekend, Shamrock Gaels got their first win of this season when they came out seven points, 1-19 to 0-15, the better of Tourlestrane who are still waiting for their first win in the division.

In Division 4B Drumcliffe Rosses Point is maintaining the pace being set by their clubmates in Division Two to top the divisional table with full points.

They maintained that position despite conceding 3-12 to a very lively Tubbercurry side that they managed to outscore with an impressive 4-15 of their own.

There were wins in this division also for St Farnan’s and Coolera Strandhill – both getting their first win of the season.

In Division 4B, there were just two games which featured teams from the east of the county travelling out to the west with mixed fortunes for the travelling teams.

Geevagh will have made the long journey that bit easier with a strong 12-point victory 2-14 to 0-8 with Castleconnor, while Easkey made their first game of the season a good one with a seven point win over Shamrock Gaels.

It is their west Sligo neighbours Enniscrone Kilglass however who lead the Div 4B table, still unbeaten after three games.

The action continues next weekend with a full round of games in all four divisions on Friday and Saturday.