Sligo’s Paddy Reape and his pony Fernando selected for Irish U16 Showjumping team for the European Championships

Pony European Championships taking place in Les Mans, France in July

Paddy Reape during the Show Jumping Pony Final Training at Abbotstown in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile.

The Irish Pony Show Jumping U16 Team have been named ahead of the European Championships which are taking place in July in France.

Included on the team is Sligo’s Paddy Reape and his pony, Fernando.

Gary Marshall announced the athletes selected to represent Ireland at the Pony European Championship,

Horse Sport Ireland (HSI) is delighted to announce the Irish Pony (under 16) Show Jumping team ahead of the FEI Pony European Championships in Les Mans, France, from 26th – 30th July 2023.

The combinations are listed in alphabetical order,

Co Westmeath’s James Derwin riding Rincoola Babog (ISH)

Co Limerick’s Kian Dore riding Sparkling Lackamore Joey

Co Kilkenny’s Emily Moloney riding Lady Crown

Co Kilkenny’s Abbie Oakey, riding Boutade Ste Hermelle

Co Sligo’s Paddy Reape riding Fernando

The non-travelling reserves are:

Annie Boland riding Jimtown

Senan Reape riding Nora

Last year Ireland not only claimed the team gold medal but also gold, silver and bronze individual medals.

HSI Pony High Performance Manager Gary Marshall will be bidding for another strong performance this year and includes 2022 individual gold medal winner James Derwin in his team.

Speaking about the announcement Marshall said; “This has been another difficult year for picking a team as there was enough athletes to make up two teams capable of going to Europeans. It wasn’t an easy decision, we had to go back to previous classes and form.

“I am confident that I have picked the right team and hopefully doing their country, their parents, their trainers and everyone involved proud. They are all very mentally strong and I am confident that we will bring medals home.”

HSI Youth Athletes are kindly supported by GAIN Equine Nutrition

BREEDING

Fernando (UNK) – 2010 gelding by Contendro (HOLST) out of Lena. Breeder: Sean Judge. Owner: Jonathan Reape. Rider: Paddy Reape (IRL)

Rincoola Babog (ISH) – 2011 stallion by Luidam (KWPN) out of Rincoola Abu (ISH) by Cruising [TIH](ISH). Breeder: Harold McGahern. Owner: Jim Derwin. Rider: James Derwin (IRL)

Sparkling Lackaghmore Joey (UNK) – 2013 gelding. Owner: Edel Dore. Rider: Kian Dore (IRL)