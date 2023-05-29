Sligo’s Mona McSharry sets new Irish record at Glasgow International Swim Meet

Grange swimmer sets new record in the 200m Breaststroke final

Mona McSharry from Sligo set a new Irish record in the 200m Breaststroke. Pic: Sportsfile.

Ireland’s Mona McSharry and Clare Cryan have set new Irish Records, as the duo continue preparations for the World Aquatics Championships in July.

Grange’s McSharry had an impressive weekend, competing at the Glasgow International Swim Meet. On Sunday, she set a new Irish Senior Record in the 200m Breaststroke on the final day of racing.

The 22-year-old posted an impressive time of 2:24.50, going under 2:25 for the first time, to break her 2021 record of 2:25.08, set in the heats at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Earlier in the weekend, McSharry placed first in the 100m Breaststroke in 1:06.15, just one tenth of a second off her Irish record of 1:06.04 set at the Irish Open Championships in April.

Diver Clare Cryan’s record came in the 3M Springboard at the British Diving Championships, where the 29-year-old scored 303.15 points, claiming silver, and breaking her previous best score and Irish Record of 300.75 from 2018.

Both McSharry and Cryan will have their first opportunities at qualifying for the Paris Olympic Games at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka in July.

Other notable performances from the Glasgow International Meet this weekend were:

16-year-old John Shortt of National Centre Limerick, selected for the European Junior Championships in July, World Championships and European U23 Championships in August, won the 100m (55.89) and 200m (2:01.35) Backstroke.

Ards’ Grace Davison, selected for the European Junior and European U23 Championships was third in the 200m (2:17.32) and 400m (4:55.86) Individual Medley and the 100m Freestyle (57.09).

Maria Godden, of National Centre Limerick, who will compete at the European U23 Championships was third in the 50m (29.42), 100m (1:01.55) and 200m Backstroke (2:14.08).

National Centre Limerick’s Jack Cassin, selected for the European U23 Championships, was third in the 400m Individual Medley in 4:29.93.

At the AP Race London International, Daniel Wiffen claimed gold in the 1500m Freestyle in 14:57.30 and silver in the 400m Freestyle in 3:50.88. Wiffen’s twin brother Nathan was second in the 1500m Freestyle in 15:45.71. Both will compete in the 800m Freestyle tomorrow.