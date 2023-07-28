Sligo’s Gearoid McDaid wins silver medal at European Surfing Championships

There was more good news for Sligo athletes on Thursday as local surfer Gearoid McDaid won a silver medal at the European Surfing Championships in Portugal.

Gearoid McDaid took the win in his Rep final to secure a spot in the Grand Final in Surf Men. Gearoid put in a solid performance finishing 2nd to take the silver medal, missing out on gold by the smallest of margins, 1.32 point.

Guilherme Ribeiro, (Portugal) secured 1st, Luis Diaz, (Spain) 3rd and Beyrick de Vries (Netherlands) 4th.

Ireland had three surfers compete on Finals Day. First up was Ruby Knox (Kerry) who finished 5th, narrowly missing progression into the Grand Final in Longboard Women.

Ruby was followed by Tom Breen in Longboard Men, who won his Rep final to progress into the Grand Final where he finished 4th with Ben Skinner (England) 1st, Antonio Dantas (Portugal) 2nd and Jose Luis Berasaluse (Spain) 3rd.