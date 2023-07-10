Sligo’s Brian Colsh selected on Irish team for U23 rowing champs

Sligo’s Brian Colsh has won selection to represent Ireland at the U23 World Rowing Championships which are scheduled to place from 20th to 23rd July in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

The Ballymote native sprung to international success as a junior rowing for Sligo Rowing Club when he won a silver medal at the European Junior Rowing Championships in Serbia in 2020.

After completing his leaving cert, Brian began studying Accountancy & Commerce at University of Galway and continued his rowing in the high performance setup in college.

In 2021 Brian was selected to travel to the U23 World Championships as a spare man and in 2022, after a gruelling winter training schedule, he won selection in the double scull boat class with Konan Pazzia from Queens University Belfast.

The U23 Worlds were held in Verese, Italy in July 2022 and a fantastic performance from the Irish duo saw them bring home a bronze medal behind crews from Belgium and Moldova.

Colsh continued from there and won selection in the men’s heavyweight single’s event at the Senior World Championships which were held in Racice in the Czech Republic in September 2022.

To win selection to the senior team at just 20 years old was a remarkable achievement because rowing is such a physically demanding sport that rowing athletes typically only begin to peak in their mid 20’s.

Brian competed in the event in the company of World and Olympic Champions from around the globe and finished with a very credible World Ranking of 15th.

Brian returned to College in Galway after the World Championships and continued training twice a day; before and after college. The Paris Olympics in 2024 is Brian’s ultimate goal and with the Olympic qualifiers taking place in September 2023,

Brian deferred the second semester of College in order to fully concentrate on his rowing.

He moved to Cork in January 2023 to train with the Irish senior team and spent the past 6 Months shared between the National Rowing Centre at Inniscarra, Cork and the teams European base in Verese, Italy.

In May 2023, Brian was again selected to represent Ireland in the Senior European Championships which were held in Bled, Slovinia in May of this year.

Again, Brian found himself in the illustrious company of the reigning World Champion from Germany and the Olympic Champion from Greece.

Brian raced well beyond his 20years and finished in a fantastic 14th place and beating some very well established rowers in the process.

After the European Championships, Brian spent the next week at home with his parents Tommy and Rosaleen and his brothers Niall and Darragh and went back to his rowing roots training on the Garavogue with his friends and former teammates at Sligo Rowing Club.

Brain re-located to Italy in early June and remains there ahead of the World U23 Championships later in the Month.

For the U23 Worlds, he has been partnered in the Double Scull again with Konan Pazzia and the pair are hopeful of a strong performance.

Brian will celebrate his 21st birthday with his rowing colleagues in Italy on 11th July before travelling to Bulgaria on 15th but is looking forward to a real birthday celebration with his family and friends when he returns to Sligo at the end of July.

Brian will then return to camp in early August ahead of the Senior World Championships in Serbia in early September.

Sligo Rowing Club wish Brian and Konan every success and links for watching Brian’s races will be shared on Sligo Rowing Club’s Facebook and Instagram sites.