Sligo well represented on Irish lacrosse team

Sligo was well represented as the Irish men’s senior lacrosse team finished 12th at the San Diego World Championships.

Three players in the Irish team have connections to the county.

The men’s senior team won four games and lost three en route to a 12th place finish at the event which finished on July 1st in San Diego.

Each of the team’s final three games ended in 1-goal defeats: 6-5 to Israel, 7-6 to Puerto Rico and an overtime 8-7 loss to Germany.

The 12th place finish equalled the team’s final result from the previous tournament in 2018 in Netanya, Israel.

Attacker Luke Maloney hails from Easkey and has enjoyed an incredible year - from playing in Croke Park for his club to playing in the Senior Lacrosse World Championships this summer.

Luke was born in Easkey but then moved to Manchester where he began playing the sport.

“So I grew up in Manchester from when I was about 8 to 20.

“I would have picked up the cross as a kid started playing lacrosse in primary school. Secondary school I went and started playing field lacrosse and just kind of went with it from there.”

It was always going to be difficult for the young Sligo man to pursue his Lacrosse career but he worked hard and managed to achieve his dream. “ My first start with the Irish team was in 2019 for the U 20 European Championship in Prague and then off the back of that. One of the coaches was also coaching the men’s box team. He called me off as an alternate for the 2019 Men’s box team and I haven’t looked back since then. I have made every squad I could have since then at senior level.”

While sitting in San Diego Maloney explains how he felt when he got the call to play for the men’s senior side at the world championships.

“When the team got announced we got the email and that was a relief obviously after the hard work that goes into preparing and trying it out.

“It’s always a good feeling to represent Ireland. I was obviously a little bit shocked, in a good way. Felt like I had to step up and really live up to it and just kind of went in there trying to learn as much as I could.

“Just try and be a student, rather than the older more experienced guys and just try to help out in any way that I could to help the team in whatever way I possibly could.”

Maloney, who spent part of last year in Canada developing his lacrosse skills admits he will find it difficult to play for Ireland if he stays in the country.

“My plan is always just to try and get as good as I can to try to improve as much as I can to be a more impactful player for the national team. So I’ve got the visa for Canada.

“I am going to train and go back and play some box lacrosse out there. I was there last year.

“Hope to get back out there this winter time and just keep trying to develop you’re trying to get better and be a better place to help the Irish team in the next few competitions.”

American born defender Brendan Boles is very proud of his Sligo roots.

Boles’ grandfather is from Geevagh originally, although he later emigrated to Canada and then to New York.

Boles started playing the sport in elementary school around 8th grade and hasn’t really looked back since. He also went on to play college lacrosse at a high level.

He said: “I played division 3 lacrosse in Morrisville State College which is up in Syracuse, New York where I graduated from in 2021.”

For a man who was well aware of his Irish roots he always had a feeling he could represent Ireland at an international level and this was the case once he spoke to his cousin.

“My cousin actually played for the 2002 World Team for Ireland and he was the one who mentioned it to me. “

Boles decided to attend Irish trials, and clearly his hard work over the years is paying off.

He added: “I started trying out at Rutgers University and then got invited to Ireland and Limerick.

“So we played in the festival and as a triumph alongside the world, the 21 World Games and then found out I made the team.

“I’m just really, really happy to be here and just excited to represent my family and the country of Ireland.

“It was just a great feeling. You know, just a lot of hard work paid off and I’m just happy to represent my grandparents and my family that are still in Ireland.”

And Boles is keen to continue representing Ireland, making his grandfather proud.

“I want to keep playing for the Irish team as long as he can so I can honour that heritage and make my grandfather proud.”

Attacker Conor Shears also has strong Sligo connections.

His grandfather’s family were from Curry and Sligo.

“I’ve too many second cousins to count but believe my mom had 51 first cousins, all Irish born and I’ve been able to visit the country several times. Once when I was two, once when I was about 10, and then a couple of times recently going out there to Limerick for the Irelnad training camps.

“And my grandfather was a Gaelic football player who played for the Curry team. His name was Patrick Henry. “

Shears picked up lacrosse at a young age from his mother.

“I started playing lacrosse when I was six. My mom didn’t play growing up but she picked up the sport in a gym class in college.

“So she wanted me and my brother to give it a try. And she ended up setting up these after school clinics at my school, which is the local high school.”

Due to Covid, Shears was lucky enough to play lacrosse for five years in college.

“I first went to Bucknell University before being lucky enough to move to Florida and play for a year in Jacksonville.”

Shears could see that a number of his college teammates had played international lacrosse for different teams so he went out to see if he could represent Ireland.

“I’d heard that if you just have a grandparent that was born in a different country, you’re eligible to get the passport and eligible for dual citizenship.

“I actually heard from Coach Curran back in 2019. He reached out to me so I ended up applying for a passport and tried out for the team and went to training camp in 2019 for the 2020 euros.”

Conor added: “It’s been an awesome experience. Every experience I’ve had with the teams before it’s been great, like having a blast at the training camp I went to and then this was my first time competing with the team.

“That’s been awesome here at SDSU in San Diego with all the other athletes with all the other guys representing their respective countries.

“And it’s really been an honour to wear the Irish uniform and actually go out there and compete.”

Now that he has finished college, Shears won’t be able to play lacrosse quite as much, but he isn’t giving up on playing for Ireland.

“I’ll definitely be playing again. You know, being graduated from college this is the only competitive lacrosse I get to play anymore.

“I am hoping for the best in these next two seating games.

“You know we want to lock down the nine seed t and hopefully get a good seeding for the next go around.”

Let’s hope we see all the boys play again at European, world and hopefully even Olympic level if the game is accepted by the International Olympic committee for 2028 and beyond.