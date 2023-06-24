Sligo students represent Connacht at football for all interprovincial finals in Croke Park

Students of St Joseph’s School in Ballytivnan were involved in a great occasion for all players involved

The sun shone brightly in Croke Park on Wednesday when players from St Joseph’s School Ballytivnan, Sligo, were part of the Connacht teams (boys & girls) who played in the Martin Donnelly GAA Football for All’ Interprovincial Finals.

Also there were players (boys and girls) from St Anthony’s School Castlebar, St Bernadette’s, Letterkenny, and Lakeview Galway.

It is a great honour for any sports person to wear the colours of their Province, and for each of these players and their families, this is a proud occasion, and the memories and social interaction will last a lifetime.

The Connacht boys team played Dublin, in their first game and put in a tremendous performance before losing to their superior forward play. Next game was against Leinster, where they competed bravely and passionately and were narrowly beaten. The final game was against Munster, and this was a nail-biting contest where both teams competed valiantly and scored some marvellous long-range points. However, the overall strength and teamwork of Dublin ensured they were ahead at the final whistle.

The Connacht girls team played Leinster in a titanic struggle before having to yield to the overall strength and skill of the opposition forwards and lost narrowly. Next game was against Dublin, and they tried heroically with great defensive work, and some superb scores but came up a little short on the scoreboard at the final whistle. The final game was against Munster, and the Connacht team played with grit and determination and could not get ahead and lost out narrowly.

Munster played Dublin in the boys and girls finals and won both finals after exciting games.

The GAA President Larry Mc Carthy was present to meet and greet the players, mentors, and supporters, and complimented all who helped. He presented the winners with the cup and medals and presented the other players with medals and stated that ‘these games provide an opportunity for the GAA to promote inclusivity by exploring ways to encourage more people to play Gaelic games. To every player, I wish you much success and I hope your experience of our games is both enjoyable and rewarding.’

The joy, and excitement of players and helpers was very evident and an acknowledgement that this event will only grow from strength to strength, and having the finals in one of the finest stadiums in Europe enhances the overall experience.

Special thanks to the National GAA Games for All organisers Brian Armitage, Tony Watene, Ger McTavish, and Richie Doran from ISSSC (Irish Special Schools Sports Council).

Sincere thanks to the School Principals and teachers who have taken the game on board as part of their sporting calendar and have supported and encouraged the pupils to play.

Genuine thanks to Carmel Wynne, Sligo, and Terence Shiels, Letterkenny, who coordinated the list of players from the schools.

Thanks also to the coaches who helped in Croke Park – Gerry Tuohy, Tim Hynes, and Pat Stenson from Sligo and Eoin Sweeney, Martin Costello from Mayo.

“Thanks to the parents and siblings who encouraged and cheered on the players in Croke Park.

Special thanks to Connacht GAA Games for All chairperson Mattie Kilroy and Secretary Denis O’Boyle, who spared no effort in ensuring the Connacht team were looked after in every way possible. Also, thanks to the Connacht GAA for supporting these games: - John Murphy President, John Prenty Secretary, and Adrian Hassett Administrator.

Finally, and most importantly, a real thanks to the players who travelled to Croke Park and played the games to the best of their ability,” said Tim Hynes. (Chairman of Sligo GAA Games for All committee).

List of Connacht players (Boys & Girls),

St Joseph’s Ballytivnan Sligo: - Stephen Ward, Tadhg Henry, David Jakubik, Jason Wimsey, Colm Judge Kelly, Grace Tobin, Edel Weston, Denezia Dreija and Kiera O’Grady.

St Bernadette’s Letterkenny: - Oisín Whoriskey Coyle, Alex Coyle, Peter Browne, Aiden Durning, Matthew Kildea,, Reece Devenney, Ownie Mitchell, Chloe Kildea, Teigan McHugh and Melissa Matthews.

St Anthony’s Castlebar: - David Gallagher, Charlie Golden, Emma Golden and Emily Joyce.

Lakeview Galway: - Verelt Siakam, Jack Kelly, Olivia Scanlon, Roisín Carolan, Vanessa Adamajtys and Eadaoin O’Connor.