Sligo RFC set up clash with UL Bohs in Division 2B promotion play-off

Sligo secured their place in the Energia All Ireland League division 2B promotion playoffs with an emphatic win over Belfast Harlequins at Hamilton Park on Saturday.

Sligo went into the match in 4th place in the table on 43 league points, one point ahead of Belfast Harlequins, Wanderers FC and Rainey Old Boys RFC so a bonus point win was required to secure the coveted 4th place play off slot.

A large home support had assembled when the teams took to the field for the kick off. ‘Quinns kicked off playing towards the Knocknarea end but it was Sligo that took the early initiative.

With less than a minute on the clock, Calum Goddard made an excellent turnover from a ruck wide on the right on the half way line. Sligo immediately looked to attack. Archie Maclean carried strongly before a fast recycle was moved wide. Euan Brown and Jack Keegan handled before Ryan Feehily collected on the Sligo 10 metre line.

The fleet footed centre broke the line and made his way to the ‘Quinns 22 before transferring back inside to scrum half Brendan Cunningham who raced to the line and touched down for the opening score. Keegan added the extras.

Sligo looked to add to their tally and despite a dominant scrum with Jason East, Shane O’Hehir and Kuba Wojtkowicz on top, the visitors didn’t buckle and Sligo had to withstand some pressure of their own to control the dangerous ‘Quinns mauling game. Sligo’s back row of Daire Byrne, James O’Hehir and Ross Hickey had to cover every blade of grass to keep the Sligo effort on track.

Both sides continued to create chances but defences were on top and the score remained at 7-0 at the interval.

Coaches Paddy Pearson and Jarlath Naughton assembled gathered the troops at half time and relayed the message to keep patient and the breakthrough would come.

8 minutes after the resumption,Sligo struck. From a penalty just inside the ‘Quinns 22, Sligo opted to take a scrum and nudged the visitors back before moving the ball wide to the right. Goddard was stopped close to the line and the play was switched back to the left.

Hickey and Rob Holian both carried before Brown stepped inside the cover to race in under the posts. Keegan again converted.

Sligo began to sense that the bonus point win was possible and the third try followed midway through the half. An excellent kick and chase from Goddard resulted in the award of a five metre scrum to Sligo. The Sligo pack marched towards the line and when the scrum went down the referee went straight to the posts to award a penalty try.

The all important fourth try was within their grasp.

The vociferous support were willing their team home and with 13 minutes remaining Sligo delivered! Matthew Earley threw to Maclean at a lineout on the halfway line. Cunningham moved the ball infield where Keegan made a half break past the 10 metre line. Hickey and Feehily both made telling carries before Maclean burst into the 22 and was hauled down on the 5 metre line.

Cunningham switched play to the right where Wojtkowicz crashed over for the bonus point score, triggering mighty celebrations from the Sligo faithful.

Quinns responded with a mauled try from a 5 metre lineout but any hopes of a comeback were immediately dashed when an excellently timed run from Cathal Finneran saw the winger split the defence and touch down under the posts. Keegan again converted.

Sligo then rounded an excellent performance with a final try from Hubert Gilvarry whose excellent footwork wrong footed the ruck defence following a carry from Finn Bamber.

Sligo now travel to Limerick to lock horns with UL Bohemians for a place in the play off final. Sligo have many links with the Limerick club with current players James O’Hehir and Craig Trimble both having worn the UL Bohs’ jersey and Mickey Murphy, brother in law of Sligo stalwart Damian Heaslip, a member of the UL Bohs’ management team.

The match kicks off at 2.30 next Saturday in Annacotty.

Sligo: Hubert Gilvarry, Calum Goddard, Ryan Feehily, Jack Keegan, Finn Bamber, Euan Brown, Brendan Cunningham, Kuba Wojtkowicz, Shane O’Hehir, Jason East, Archie Maclean, Rob Holian, Daire Byrne, James O’Hehir, Ross Hickey. Reps Matthew Earley, Tom Gormley, Adrian Cummins, Philip Carter, Cathal Finneran.