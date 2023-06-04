Sligo defeated by Roscommon in round 2 of All-Ireland football championship

Sligo 1-11 Roscommon 1-21

Alan Reilly, who scored 1-3 for Sligo, in action with Roscommon's Cian McKeon during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2 match between Roscommon and Sligo at Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile.

Group 3 round 2

Sligo were beaten by Roscommon by ten points in a sweltering Dr Hyde Park this afternoon in round two of group 3 of the All-Ireland series. With Roscommon in Div 1 and Sligo promoted from Div 4 this year, Tony McEntee’s Sligo were under no illusion going into this game of the task at hand and despite hitting ten first half wides compared to Roscommon’s seven, they trailed just by two at the interval.

The excellent Alan Reilly brought Sligo right back into it in the second half with a superb goal as Sligo were back within two points on 50 minutes however Roscommon rallied again and hit their goal through Dylan Ruane after a Richard Hughes pass on 63 minutes and they used their experience to see the game out.

However, Sligo can take plenty of positives from the game despite the gulf in divisions against Davy Burke’s men who drew last weekend with Dublin.

Roscommon had a number of first half goal chances with Sligo keeper Aidan Devaney pulling off a super save on Roscommon’s Ciarán Murtagh on 11 minutes and brother Diarmuid seeing his chance flying over the bar after a pass from Ciarán on 24 minutes.

Sligo, playing with a strong breeze, were working hard in defence and despite Roscommon going four points up on 26 minutes, Sligo responded with the impressive Seán Carrabine hitting a brilliant point from play and Alan Reilly scored two on the bounce as Roscommon led by 0-8 to 0-6 at halftime.

The opening minutes of the first half were cagey enough, Sligo hitting two early wides as down the other end, Enda Smith was bounding down on goal, following a Dylan Ruane pass but Sligo defended well.

Roscommon opened the scoring through a Diarmuid Murtagh free on 8 minutes, before Devaney pulled off a super save.

Reilly sent a fine pass into the path of captain Niall Murphy, the Coolera/Strandhill man winning a free which he duly converted on 12 minutes, Sligo winning the kick out and Murphy fouled again and Carrabine converting on 13 minutes.

The excellent Cian McKeon got his first of three from play for the hosts, with Diarmuid Murtagh adding another placed ball followed by a brilliant point from Enda Smith as they led by two midway through the half.

Murphy added another that clipped the crossbar before going over the bar after Paddy O’Connor was fouled. Roscommon hit three on the bounce Smith from play followed by Diarmuid Murtagh’s shot thundering over the bar with a goal chance on and the impressive Ben O’Carroll added another from play on 26 minutes as they stretched the lead to four.

Sligo responded with a brilliant effort from Carrabine on 28 minutes, followed by another Roscommon goal chance involving Smith with the shot going out wide.

Brian Cox sent a good ball into the arms of Reilly who hit a brilliant score, his first of a 1-3 tally from the Curry man, Reilly trading points with Colin Walsh on the half hour mark as Roscommon led by 0-8 to 0-6 at the interval.

Sligo started the second half brightly with substitutes Mark Walsh and Pat Spillane introduced at half-time impacting. The first score came from Smith after a David Murray pass and Ciarán Murtagh added another free as they extended the lead to four on 39 mintues.

Reilly again overturned possession and pointed as a goal separated them and Carrabine brought it back to a two point game before McKeon responded on 42 minutes.

Nathan Mullen did extremely well to point for Sligo, again McKeon responding, Roscommon’s Ciarán Murtagh and midfielder Ruane adding two more as five separated them.

Sligo sprung right back into it though, Walsh finding Reilly who blasted home punching the air as it was back to two on 50 minutes. Diarmuid Murtagh added a free, Diarmuid Murtagh’s goal chance going wide on 54 minutes.

Man-of-the-match Smith added another of his five points from play before Ruane blasted to the net after a Hughes pass on 63 minutes as substitute Donie Smith added two more points from play. Murphy added two more, one from play and a free after Cian Lally was fouled, the excellent Enda Smith hitting a superb point as Roscommon won by ten.

SLIGO; Aidan Devaney, Evan Lyons, Eddie McGuinness, Nathan Mullen (0-1), Paul McNamara, Brian Cox, Luke Towey, Cian Lally, Paul Kilcoyne, Finnian Cawley, Seán Carrabine (0-3 1f), Alan Reilly (1-3), Luke Nicholson, Paddy O’Connor, Niall Murphy (C) (0-4 3f)

Substitutes used; Pat Spillane for Cawley (h/t), Mark Walsh for Nicholson (h/t), Mikey Gordon for O’Connor (57), Keelan Cawley for Towey (67), David Quinn for Carrabine (70), Jack Lavin for Mullen (74inj),

ROSCOMMON; Conor Carroll, Colin Walsh (0-1), Brian Stack (C), David Murray, Niall Daly, Eoin McCormack, Conor Daly, Dylan Ruane (1-1), Eddie Nolan, Ciarán Murtagh (0-2), Enda Smith (0-5), Ciarán Lennon, Cian McKeon (0-3), Ben O’Carroll (0-1), Diarmuid Murtagh (0-6 4f)

Substitutes used; Niall Kilroy for Conor Daly (46), Donie Smith (0-2) for Lennon (49), Richard Hughes for McCormack (63), Conor Hussey for Niall Daly (64), Conor Cox for Ruane (66).

REFEREE; Conor Lane (Cork).