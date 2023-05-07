Sligo defeated by Galway in Connacht Senior final

Sligo 0-12 Galway 2-20

Sligo goalkeeper Daniel Lyons wins possession as Ian Burke of Galway is tackled by Nathan Mullen of Sligo during the Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Final match between Sligo and Galway at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park in Castlebar, Mayo. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile. — © SPORTSFILE

Galway are the Connacht champions for the 49th time after defeating Sligo in the decider in MacHale Park this afternoon. Tony McEntee’s side started extremely brightly and led by three points to one with the aid of the breeze.

However Galway hit two early first half goals which gave them the lead they never relinquished.

Sligo Captain Niall Murphy sought out Pat Spillane who sent over a fine point from play on twenty seconds. Sligo were then awarded a free-in after Galway were overcarrying on 2 minutes.

Seán Carrabine converted as Sligo led by two. Galway got off the mark with a quick move from Robert Finnerty finding Dylan McHugh who pointed on four minutes. Spillane was again involved in the next Sligo score, finding Darragh Cummins who got his first of a three point tally, down the other end Cillian McDaid responded for the Tribesmen.

Then Galway hit their first goal, a great pass from John Daly to Damien Comer who offloaded to the outstanding Matthew Tierney who found the back of the net on ten minutes. Tierney finishing the afternoon with a 2-6 tally.

This gave Galway the momentum they needed with McDaid, Shane Walsh (free) and Tierney all chipping over scores, Murphy converting a ‘45 after good work from Spillane.

Galway then hit their second goal, overturning possession and Comer finding Tierney for his second on 23 minutes. Further scores from Walsh (f) and a fantastic point from Ian Burke saw them leading by 2-7 to 0-5 at the break, Cummins getting his second just before the interval.

Burke was blackcarded for a challenge on Keelan Cawley on 37 minutes as Sligo were behind by eight at the break.

Tierney pointed ten seconds after the resumption, while a Carrabine free-in was sent over the bar by Murphy quickly followed by a lovely point from Carrabine on 39 minutes.

Galway never took their foot off the pedal with Johnny Heaney and substitute Cathal Sweeney, only on, getting his first of two on 43 minutes. Tierney added another and Peter Cooke got one of the points of the game as 11 separated them.

Carrabine sent over a free on Paddy O’Connor with Cummins then getting his third point on 53 minutes.

A fine run from Luke Towey found Carrabine who pointed from play, followed by another good score from Murphy however Galway kept the scoreboard ticking over, Tierney, Seán Kelly, Heaney and substitute Tomo Culhane all adding points as last year’s All-Ireland finalists ran out fourteen point winners.

Sligo now look to Kildare at home in the next round.

SLIGO; Daniel Lyons, Evan Lyons, Eddie McGuinness, Nathan Mullen, Brian Cox, Paul McNamara, Luke Towey, Cian Lally, Paul Kilcoyne (0-1), Keelan Cawley, Seán Carrabine (0-4 2f), Finnian Cawley, Pat Spillane (0-1), Darragh Cummins (0-3), Niall Murphy (C) (0-3 1f ‘45)

Substitutes used; Mikey Gordon for Keelan Cawley (42), Gerard O’Kelly-Lynch for Lally (49), Paddy O’Connor for Spillane (49), Mark Walsh for Cummins (53), Alan Reilly for Finnian Cawley (65)

Galway; Connor Gleeson, John McGrath, Seán Kelly (0-1), Jack Glynn, Dylan McHugh (0-1), John Daly, Cillian McDaid (0-2), Robert Finnerty, John Maher, Matthew Tierney (2-6 1f), Johnny Heaney (0-2), Peter Cooke (0-1), Ian Burke (0-2), Damien Comer, Shane Walsh (0-2 2f)

Substitutes used; Cathal Sweeney (0-2) for Walsh (41), Dessie Conneely for Finnerty (46), Cian Hernon for McDaid (49), Tomo Culhane (0-1) for Comer (60), Paul Kelly for Maher (63),

REFEREE; Brendan Cawley (Kildare).