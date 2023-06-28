Sligo boxer Dean Clancy qualifies for the Paris Olympics

Defeated Italian Gianlugi Malanga by a unanimous decision at the European Games in Poland

Dean Clancy of Ireland celebrates after defeating Gianluigi Malanga of Italy in their Men's 63.5kg quarter final bout at the Nowy Targ Arena during the European Games 2023 in Krakow, Poland. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile.

Sligo boxer Dean Clancy has achieved his lifelong dream to qualify for the Olympics this afternoon after defeating Gianluigi Malanga of Italy by a unanimous decision to book his ticket to Paris 2024.

Clancy is guaranteed a bronze medal at the championships after his quarter-final win in the Men’s 63.5kg (lightweight) in the Nowy Targ Arena.

Shouts of ‘Ole Ole Ole’ were going around the arena as the Sligo man made history and qualified for the Olympics.

The Sligo boxer has always said his focus is on qualifying for the Olympics and he did that in classy style this afternoon.