Sligo AC’s Finley Daly finishes 2nd in Men’s Steeplechase at European Games in Poland

Finley Daly of Ireland, centre, in action against Tomer Mualem of Israel, left, and Nahuel Carabaña of Andorra in the Men's 3000m Steeplechase at the Silesian Stadium during the European Games 2023 in Chorzow, Poland. Photo by Tyler Miller/Sportsfile.

The competition kicked off at the European Games in Krakow, Poland on Tuesday, with athletics being the sole sport on the programme on the first day. There was local interest in the Athletics on the opening day with Sligo AC’s Finley Daly competing in the Men’s 3000m Steeplechase.

The Boyle native finished just outside his personal best placing second in a time of 8.51.41.

On Thursday, Ireland took victory in Division 3 of the athletics at the European Games in Poland. The competition doubled up as the European Team Championships, with forty-four athletes named on the Irish team. Prior to the event, the main objective was to achieve promotion to Division 2 which was done in a comfortable fashion, with Ireland finishing nearly twenty points ahead of nearest challengers Austria.

The Men’s and Women’s 200m kick-started the Irish success on the final day of competition. Bandon’s Phil Healy who was one of two team captains for the event as chosen by Athletics Ireland finished second in the women’s race (23.79). “It’s mad to think that I’m team captain,” she said. It’s ten years since I made my senior debut and got my first Irish vest at the Team Championships in Dublin. I’ve come a long way since. It’s a wonderful team and it’s a privilege to be captain.” Mark Smyth produced a clinical performance to win the Men’s 200m in 20.66. The Dubliner eased up before the line, clearly savouring every second of his victory. Sophie O’Sullivan, daughter of Olympic medallist Sonia, impressed to win the Women’s 1500m in 4.27.96 in what was her first senior international appearance for Ireland.

On Saturday, Limerick’s Sarah Lavin won Ireland’s second medal of these European Games after Jack Woolley takes Taekwondo silver in European Games Final. The Permanent TSB Flagbearer for Team Ireland claimed bronze in the 100m Hurdles after the completion of the event in the three divisions that form part of the European Athletics Team Championships, which are being held in conjunction with these Games. Despite having raced on Wednesday morning Lavin’s impressive time of 12.82sec was fast enough to earn the Emerald A.C athlete a podium place. Her time is the second fastest of her career; just 0.03s off the personal best she clocked at the European Championships in Munich last summer.

She gave her reaction upon hearing the news; “I’m so so happy! I’ve dreamt of winning this, winning a major senior medal since I was a kid. It’s a really strange way to do it – to have that run by myself the other day and to have to play that waiting game to watch all the best from every country compete against each other. Division two was really stacked, and again division one today right to the wire.” Referring to her support and her late partner Craig Breen Lavin said: “I’ve had incredibly special people helping me over the last few months, over last years, but ultimately I think someone very special up there is helping me…they like the drama obviously today to bring it right one thousandth of a second, to get that bronze when the best were there.”