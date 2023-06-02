Rugby Club awards look back on memorable year for Sligo RFC

Following on from being named the recent Connacht Club of the Year

The Sligo Rugby Club Awards Night took place last Friday in The Glasshouse Hotel with almost 200 guests in attendance. Among the special guests was the Cathaoirleach of Sligo County Council, Cllr Michael Clarke, the President of Connacht Rugby Padraic Moran, the Connacht Rugby CEO Willie Ruane, Chairperson of the Club & Community Rugby Committee Robert Lahiff, the Head of Rugby Development Joe Gorham.

Larissa Muldoon, the newly-appointed Pathway Talent Coach and Head Coach this year of the U18 Ireland Girls team was also there as was Senior Vice President of Connacht Rugby Mr Michael O’Hehir. On display, were the club’s silverware for the year after a brilliant season for Sligo RFC.

This included the Connacht Club of the Year, the Connacht Invitational Plate, the Connacht Senior Women’s Plate, the Connacht U16 Girls’ Cup, the U15 boys League Shield, the U18.5 boys’ League and Cup. There were numerous awards handed out which included; Jason East being named Supporters’ Player of the Year, Ross Hickey receiving the Players’ Player of the Year award, Kuba Wojtkowicz receiving the inaugural Aidan Bucks Buckley perpetual trophy for Senior Player of the Year, Sophie Kinghan receiving the Women’s Players’ Player of the Year, U18 Ireland International Poppy Garvey receiving a club cap from proud dad John, Niall Gray being named Club Person of the Year, Michael Storey was presented with the Sheila Mullan award for Supporter of the Year, Ben Hynes and Eoghan Lang were named Young Player of the Year, Jacob Fleming was named Junior Player of the Year and Sarah Maye was named the U18.5 Girls Players’ Player of the Year.