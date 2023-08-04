North Sligo AC’s Chris O’Donnell named on Irish team for World Athletics Championships

Christopher O'Donnell of North Sligo AC, celebrates winning the men's 400m during day two of the 123.ie National Senior Outdoor Championships at Morton Stadium in Dublin. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

North Sligo AC’s Chris O’Donnell is included on Team Ireland for the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Budapest which run from August 19th – 27th 2023.

The Irish squad is the largest ever selected for a World Athletics Championships and will see the 23 strong team (which could rise to 26 in the coming days) take to competition alongside over 2,000 athletes from 200 countries at the brand new 35,000 capacity National Athletics Stadium in Budapest.

O’Donnell won his fifth national 400m title last weekend, and goes into the World Championships in top form.

O’Donnell is part of the mixed 4x400 relay team.