Heavy defeat for Sligo as Dublin progress in All-Ireland championship

Sligo 0-8 Dublin 3-23

Pat Spillane of Sligo shoots at goal under pressure form Daire Newcombe of Dublin during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 3 match between Dublin and Sligo at Kingspan Breffni in Cavan. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile.

SLIGO’s journey in the All-Ireland Senior football championship came to an end this afternoon in Kingspan Breffni Park Cavan with opponents Dublin hitting 3-23 in a heavy defeat for the Yeats men.

Despite leading early on after a bright start for Tony McEntee’s men, Con O’Callaghan hit the first of his side’s three goals on 19 minutes and from there Dessie Farrell’s outfit never looked back, Colm Basquel and Eoin Murchan also finding the net in the second period as they ran out comprehensive winners.

Sligo, who only gained promotion from Div 4 this year, knew the task was going to be huge and to their credit they kept Dublin quiet in the opening quarter, Dublin hitting some uncharacteristic wides, and brilliant points from Darragh Cummins, captain Niall Murphy and Seán Carrabine saw them edge in front by a point midway through the half, leading three point to two after Paddy Small (free) and Ciarán Kilkenny got the opening scores for Dublin.

On 18 minutes, Sligo’s Paul McNamara saw his attempt unfortunately come off the post which would have them two in front. Dublin’s midfield were overturning a lot of possession and it wasn’t long before they hit the net.

A superb run saw Paddy Small passing to O’Callaghan who put his side in front by two on 19 minutes and from here, they didn’t look back.

Pat Spillane did extremely well after a Luke Towey pass and almost hit the net for Sligo on 24 minutes, however the shot just went wide.

A flurry of scores from Small, Seán Bugler, John Small, O’Callaghan (2) and Lee Gannon saw them hit six points in as many minutes as the lead was getting further away from Sligo as half-time approached.

The hardworking Finnian Cawley, who set up two of Sligo’s scores, sent a long ball into the path of Murphy lurking near the Dublin goal, Stephen Cluxton punching away the danger.

Moments later, Murphy found Jack Lavin who was fouled and Carrabine slotted over on 33 minutes, Dublin in front by 1-8 to 0-4.

The county with 30 All-Ireland titles then finished the half with another five scores, two from the excellent O’Callaghan along with Gannon and Basquel.

Dublin led 1-13 to four points at the interval and went on to score 2-10 in the second half, the superb Basquel adding a point shortly after the resumption and then he found the net after a brilliant pass from Brian Howard on 41 minutes.

It wasn’t long before Dublin hit the net again on 45 minutes, Basquel setting up Murchan as both sides introduced their bench. Dublin kept pressing for scores as the thunder rumbled in Cavan.

Substitute Paddy O’Connor added a fine score for Sligo with Carrabine (free) and Murphy getting the last score of the game as Dublin head straight to the quarter-finals.

SLIGO; Aidan Devaney, Evan Lyons, Luke Nicholson, Darragh Cummins (0-1), Paul McNamara, Brian Cox, Luke Towey, Cian Lally, Paul Kilcoyne, Finnian Cawley, Seán Carrabine (0-4 2f), Jack Lavin, Pat Spillane, Alan Reilly, Niall Murphy (C) (0-2)

Substitutes used; Mikey Gordon for Towey (29), Gerard O'Kelly Lynch (50), Mark Walsh for Cummins (51), Paddy O'Connor (0-1) for Reilly (53),

Dublin; Stephen Cluxton, Daire Newcombe, Michael Fitzsimons, Eoin Murchan (1-0), John Small (0-1), Ciarán Kilkenny (0-1), Lee Gannon (0-3), Brian Fenton, James McCarthy (C), Brian Howard (0-1), Seán Bugler (0-2), Niall Scully, Paddy Small (0-4 2f), Con O’Callaghan (1-5 1f), Colm Basquel (1-4 2f)

Substitutes used; Tom Lahiff for McCarthy (46), Cian Mu99oorphy for John Small (50), Paul Mannion (0-2) for Scully (50), Lorcan O'Dell for O'Callaghan (54), Jack McCaffrey for Murchan (59),

REFEREE; Niall Cullen (Fermanagh)