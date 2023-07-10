Gold medal for Sligo athletes at National Championships in Tullamore

On Sunday 9th July spectators at Tullamore Harriers Stadium witnessed an extraordinary display of athleticism and determination as four Sligo boys surged ahead of the competition, triumphing in the Under 15 National 4x100m Relay.

The talented quartet comprising of Kenneth Kalu, Fionn Devins, Charlie McGauran and Kelvin Kalu showcased their exceptional speed and teamwork.

While the event attracted athletes from across the nation the four boys representing Abbey Forthill Athletics Club in Sligo proved themselves worthy of the challenge, displaying an impeccable blend of speed, coordination, and unwavering focus.

As Kenneth catapulted off the starting blocks his remarkable speed set the tone for what would be a mesmerizing performance by the entire team.

In seamless succession Fionn built on their momentum and completed another successful baton pass to Charlie who propelled ahead and gained further on their dominant position.

From a second-place position but with a lot yet to be done Kelvin produced a phenomenal final push crossing the finish line and securing the gold medal in the National 4x100m Relay.

In the aftermath of their victory the team expressed their gratitude to their Coach Dermot McDermott and Club Secretary Deirdre Sherry for their support.