Five Sligo U20s players named on team of the championship

Paul Henry’s side reached the All-Ireland final

Sligo captain Canice Mulligan lifts the cup after the EirGrid Connacht GAA Football U20 Championship Final match between Galway and Sligo at Tuam Stadium in Galway. Photo by Ray Ryan/Sportsfile.

They went into the Sligo GAA history books after a sensational year which saw Paul Henry’s U20 footballers retain the Connacht championship which they won for the first time last year and they defeated Kerry in an epic semi-final to reach the All-Ireland final for the first time in the county’s history.

It was no surprise then that the Eirgrid U20 team of the year consists of five players from the Yeats County who impressed throughout their epic championship run.

Sligo captain and Connacht Player of the Province, Canice Mulligan from St Patrick’s, Eastern Harps’ Dylan Walsh, Bunninadden’s Luke Marren, Calry/St Joseph’s Daire O’Boyle and Rossa Sloyan from Easkey were all named on the U20 team of the year.

Paul Henry’s men have plenty to be proud of this season having backed up last year’s historic Connacht Championship win and achieving a first-ever championship U20 win over Kerry in the semi-final.

Sligo GAA praised the players for their recognition in what was an unforgettable year for the team, who were defeated by last year’s runners-up Kildare in the final in Kingspan Breffni Park in Cavan.

Sligo GAA said; “Huge kudos for the work of the Sligo GAA team and management to see five Sligo players selected on the Eirgrid U20, recognising their performance in this year’s All-Ireland U20 football championship.”

EirGrid announced the U20 Player of the Year and the top 20 Under 20 players from this year’s thrilling EirGrid GAA Football U20 Championship on Thursday. Kildare had seven players named, Ulster champions Down had three, Munster champions Kerry had two, with Galway, Dublin and Clare having one each. The worthy recipients of the awards were selected in conjunction with the Gaelic Writers Association.

Kildare defender James McGrath has been named EirGrid U20 Player of the Year. The Athy man, part of the U20 Kildare team who narrowly lost last year’s final, marshalled Kildare’s defence helping the Lilywhites win their second EirGrid U20 title in five years after a hard-fought victory over a spirited Sligo side at Breffni Park.

Recognising the strength, depth, and skill of Kildare’s side they are rewarded with seven players making the EirGrid 20 Under 20 list which includes Cormac Barker, Harry O’Neill, Ryan Burke, James McGrath, Shane Farrell, Callum Bolton, and Colm Dalton.

Ulster champions Down, who were beaten by a last-gasp point in a pulsating semi-final clash against U20 Championships Kildare, have three players selected on this year’s list which includes the Ulster U20 Player of the Province Oisín Savage, Odhran Murdock, and Patrick McCarthy.

Munster champions Kerry have two players included on the year’s list including U20 Munster Player of the Province William Shine and Cillian Burke. The remaining three places on this year’s list go to Cillian Ó’Curraoin of Galway, Theo Clancy of Dublin and Brian McNamara of Clare.

EirGrid Chief Executive Mark Foley congratulated all of the players; “On behalf of everyone at EirGrid, I would like to congratulate all the players named in the EirGrid 20 Under 20 list today. The competition continues to transform the possibilities for the next generation of footballers. It is important to recognise the key players that enabled their team, and the competition, to power forward this year.

“We look forward to seeing these exciting footballers excel in the senior ranks in the coming years.”

EirGrid 20 Under 20 team; Cormac Barker- Kildare, Harry O’Neill- Kildare, Ryan Burke- Kildare, James McGrath- Kildare, Dylan Walsh- Sligo, Rossa Sloyan- Sligo, Theo Clancy- Dublin, Patrick McCarthy- Down, Canice Mulligan-Sligo, Ódhran Murdock- Down, Brian McNamara- Clare, Shane Farrell- Kildare, Cillian Burke-Kerry, William Shine- Kerry, Daire O’Boyle-Sligo, Luke Marren-Sligo, Callum Bolton- Kildare, Colm Dalton- Kildare Oisín Savage- Down, and Cillian Ó’Curraoin- Galway.

County Breakdown:

Kildare: 7

Sligo: 5

Down: 3

Kerry: 2

Galway: 1

Dublin: 1

Clare: 1