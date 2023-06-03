Entries for 2023 Sligo Rally due to open ahead of July event

Rally taking place on July 16

Now with the publication of Regulations for the FAAC simply automatic/Sligo Park Hotel Rally 2023 on Sunday last, Sligo’s mid-summer event is ready to accept entries online from Monday, June 5, at noon.

The rally is taking place on July 16.

No doubt within the current motorsport climate, with most events to date this year being oversubscribed, a substantial level of entries will be received in the opening days.

This will be especially influenced by the fact of being at a midway milestone within counting rounds of three of the premier rally championships, namely the Triton National, the Sligo Pallets Border and the Top Part West Coast series and also a round of the MI Junior Rally Series.

Traditionally once neighbouring Donegal International is behind us, and competitors get through it unscathed, the floodgates of entries turn towards the Sligo event.

As part of the rescheduled Motorsport Open Day due to take place on Sunday, June 11, at Sligo Park Hotel, the organising committee of Rally 2023 plan to host the event Photoshoot to officially launch proceedings in the run up to Sunday, July 16.

Further details and information is be available on the Connacht Motor Club website or social media pages.