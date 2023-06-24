Donal Healy Cup tournament to take place in St Mary’s, Sligo

Remembering Donal Healy, a stalwart of St Mary’s

St. Mary’s LGFA are proud to host the inaugural Donal Healy invitational tournament for U14 girls, which will take place on Saturday June 24th in Kent Park and Mitchell Curley Park.

Donal Healy was a stalwart of St Mary’s over many years. He was someone who valued grassroots Gaelic football and recognised its potential to provide young people with an opportunity to make memories, build confidence and learn life lessons. Given Donal’s relentless commitment to providing these opportunities, it is fitting that this celebration of Gaelic football is named in his honour.

The Healy Cup aims to showcase the great work going on in LGFA clubs within the county and beyond, while offering U14 girls the opportunity to challenge themselves in a sporting environment as they make the transition to more competitive grades. Eight teams from eight clubs will compete in the inaugural tournament. St. Mary’s is delighted to welcome U14 footballers from Glencar Manorhamilton and St. Mary’s Carrick-on-Shannon (Leitrim), Corofin and Tuam-Cortoon (Galway), Tattyreagh St. Patrick’s (Tyrone), Shamrock Gaels (Sligo) and Carnacon (Mayo), home of LGFA legend Cora Staunton.

The games will commence at 11am. The semi-finals are both scheduled to be played at approx. 2.30pm, one in Kent Park and one in Mitchell Curley Park. The final will throw in at approx. 3.45pm in Kent Park.

St. Mary’s wishes to thank all the club volunteers who have embraced the task of organising this event, and the U14 parents who have volunteered to steward and cater to the participants and attendees on the day. A big ‘thank you’ to Enda Brady (Bord na nÓg Chairperson), Ian O’Seibhlin (Bord na nÓg Secretary), Aisling Healy (Bord na nÓg Assistant Secretary) and to the St. Mary’s U14 management team (Adrian Keane, Shane Connolly, Áine Murray, Sarah Keaney and Shane Reynolds) for all their help. A special ‘thank you’ to the Healy family, the founding and title sponsors of this event, for all their support.

“We anticipate that The Healy Cup, like The Clifford Cup, will become one of the highlights of the club calendar, an annual event eagerly anticipated by club members and participants alike.

“The Healy Cup aims to broaden the opportunity for young girls to engage with their community, and other communities, through sport.

“It is an inclusive event and all are welcome.

“Gach rath ar imeachtaí an lae!,” the club said.