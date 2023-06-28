Delight for Sligo’s Noel Coen as he wins gold and silver at Special Olympics World Games

Sligo man competing in Equestrian at the Games in Berlin

Team Ireland’s Noel Coen with some of his supporters club in Berlin at the Special Olympics World Games 2023.

There were joyous scenes in Sligo on Monday night as Noel Coen returned home from the Special Olympics World Games after winning both Gold and Silver in Equestrian.

A special homecoming took place on Monday evening with a huge crowd at the Blue Lagoon in Sligo where Noel was congratulated for his enormous success.

Team Ireland returned from a highly successful Games to Dublin Airport on Monday with a total of 76 medals.

Supporters were there to wish Noel well on his fantastic achievements at the World Games.

Members of his Equestrian Club, Nightriders were also there to cheer him on.

Supporters had also congratulated Noel on his success on social media.

One said a dream doesn’t become reality through magic, it takes sweat, determination and hard work, which Noel has in abundance.

Noel has done his hometown extremely proud and well wishers gathered on Monday evening as he came back to Sligo with his medals.

Read more Hero’s welcome home to Sligo for Special Olympian Noel Coen

Noel was competing in English Equitation competitions, the seat and the influence of the rider in the different gaits are judged and in working trails, the horses go over and through obstacles.

The correct completion of the course, the correct sequence as well as the rider’s seat and influence are evaluated.

The skillful interaction between humans and horses is what makes equestrian sports so appealing. Harmonious interaction between the two is the key to success.

Noel has expressed his gratitude and thanks to those behind the scenes, Special Olympic Ireland, Horse Sport Ireland, Kylebrook Equestrian Centre, Londis Store, Sligo and to his Equestrian Club Nightriders who have completed amazing work, impeccable training in preparation for the event to the highest standards over the last few months.

Nightriders also said they were so proud of Noel and Team Ireland.

The total medal haul for Team Ireland was 76 medals.

This included 24 gold medals in athletics, badminton, basketball, bocce, bowling, equestrian, football, artistic gymnastics, kayaking and table tennis.

Team Ireland won 23 Silver medals in athletics, bowling, equestrian, golf, rhythmitic gymnastics, artistic gymnastics, kayaking and table tennis.

The 29 bronze medals included badminton, bowling, equestrian, rhythmitic gymnastics, artistic gymnastics, kayaking, swimming and table tennis.

Noel’s Sligo experienced and talented coaches are Claudia Florchinger, Caroline Brennan, Mickey & Ann McElhone and there are many dedicated volunteers who without fail turn up to support Noel each week at Sligo Riding Centre. Nightriders Equestrian Club is where dreams become a reality.

Noel also attended day and residential training equestrian camps over the last few months under the watchful eyes of trainers Peter King and Etta Hayes from Kylebrook Equestrian Centre, Portlaoise.

Noel’s final training session was with High Performance Manager Triona Connors and HSI Head of Sport, Legal and Governance, Avalon Everett.