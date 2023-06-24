Delight for Sligo RFC player Kuba Wojtkowicz as he earns first cap with Poland

Made his debut count by also scoring a brilliant try

Sligo RFC's Kuba Wojtkowicz scored a try on his debut for Poland.

Sligo RFC's Kuba Wojtkowicz also proudly had his Sligo RFC club jersey at the game in Poland.

There was plenty of Sligo attention on last weekend’s international rugby match between Poland and Georgia as Sligo RFC’s Kuba Wojtkowicz made his debut for Poland.

He made his debut count by also scoring a vital try in the match.

The international friendly game was held at Stadion Miejski al. Unii Lubelskiej in Lodz, Poland.

Poland started strong and held a narrow lead of 14-12 at halftime, thanks to Kuba’s outstanding power try in the 34th minute. Exploiting a well-executed maul, a move frequently seen at Hamilton Park, Sligo.

However, the second half brought a different narrative as Georgia proved too formidable for the Polish side.

Despite Kuba’s notable contributions, the visiting team dominated the proceedings, ultimately triumphing with a scoreline of 26-52.

Kuba has become the first player from Sligo Rugby to earn a full international cap while still playing with the club. Prior to this, he had already displayed his talents on the international stage as a member of the Ireland under 20 team, where he marked his debut appearance by scoring a try while proudly donning the green jersey.