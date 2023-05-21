David Quinn points the equaliser as steely Sligo draw with Kildare

Sligo 0-14 Kildare 0-14

In an enthralling encounter in round one of Group 3 in the All-Ireland series, Sligo and Kildare played out a cracking draw this afternoon in Markievicz Park with both sides finishing on 14 points each after a thrilling game of football.

Tony McEntee’s side went into this game on the back of a fourteen point defeat to Galway in the Connacht final two weeks ago, but there certainly were no signs of any licking of wounds and they were extremely impressive throughout.

For the neutrals watching, this was end to end stuff from both sides and Kildare, who ran Dublin short in the Leinster semi-final were by no means given an easy game and despite Glenn Ryan’s men leading by three points in the closing stages, courageous Sligo keep fighting. Two crucial scores from captain Niall Murphy brought it back to a one point game and it seemed Kildare were just about to grab the winner, before Sligo burst up the field, Nathan Mullen finding substitute David Quinn who scored the equaliser in the 8th minute of stoppage time, much to the delight of the home support.

Sligo keeper Aidan Devaney returned from injury to make his first competitive start this year.

Kildare finished the game with 13 men, midfielder Kevin O’Callaghan receiving a black card on 71 minutes, with Darragh Kirwan receiving a second yellow deep into injury time while Sligo finished with 14 men after Seán Carrabine was also given a second yellow card.

In front of a decent crowd in Markievicz Park, Kildare’s Paddy Woodgate got the game’s opening score from a placed ball five minutes in, Murphy responding with his first of six after good build up play from Luke Towey and Carrabine, who was influential throughout.

Kevin Feely won and pointed a mark for the Lilywhites on 9 minutes, while the hardworking Paul McNamara overturned possession and passed to Paddy O’Connor who was fouled, Murphy slotting over the free on 12 minutes.

Kevin Flynn got his first of two from play for the visitors while O’Connor won the kickout and set up Carrabine for his first of four from play on 17 minutes, the sides level with three point apiece.

The Sligo defence were impressive throughout the full-back line thwarting numerous Kildare attacks and Sligo took the lead for the first time when McNamara was fouled, with Murphy converting on 20 minutes.

Paddy McDermott set up Alex Beirne for Kildare’s next score as it was very evenly matched.

Paul Kilcoyne intercepted possession for Sligo and passed to Finnian Cawley who sent over a fine score from play on 25 minutes, nudging Sligo in front once more.

Then Kildare had a goal chance with McDermott bounding down on goal but he lost his footing and managed to find Paul Cribbin but the shot went wide.

Three on the bounce for the visitors from Woodgate, Flynn with his second and Kirwan from play saw them in front by two on 34 minutes while down the other end, the hardworking Carrabine set up Cawley for his second with a good point from play. Sligo overturned again and Murphy did well to hold onto possession, Carrabine finding O’Connor whose shot came off the post.

Kildare leading by 0-7 to 0-6 at the interval with it all to play for in the second half.

Sligo had all the momentum following the resumption, Paddy O’Connor finding Carrabine who pointed and he added another quickly after as Sligo took the lead once again. It was all Sligo since the restart, with four chances in two minutes as Kildare hit a number of wides early into the second half.

Carrabine and Murphy set up Cummins for Sligo’s ninth point on 40 minutes, Beirne responding for Kildare as Woodgate converted a ‘45 and the sides were level again.

Mullen and O’Connor set up Murphy for a brilliant score to edge Sligo ahead by one on 47 minutes as it was thoroughly entertaining stuff. A fine pass from Flynn to Kirwan saw the latter pointing from play, and then Kildare took the lead Woodgate from a free on 57 minutes but a minute later, Carrabine equalised again. Aaron Masterson and Kirwan put Kildare back in front by two on 65 minutes as Carrabine was given a second yellow for a foul on Jack Robinson on 67 minutes.

Robinson pointed the free as Murphy added two more sensational scores bringing it back to a one point game, Kildare’s O’Callaghan black carded.

Sligo to their credit didn’t give up the fight and showed great courage to keep pressing, a Pat Spillane chance going wide before Kirwan received his second yellow.

It looked like Kildare were going to take the victory, before Mullen found Quinn who slotted home the equaliser in the 8th minute of stoppage time, the Shamrock Gael’s man punching the air with delight.

Sligo play Roscommon away next in Round 2.

SLIGO: Mark Donnellan, Mick O’Grady, Shea Ryan, Eoin Doyle, David Hyland, Kevin Flynn, Jack Sargent, Kevin O’Callaghan, Aaron Masterson, Paddy McDermott, Kevin Feely, Alex Beirne, Paul Cribbin, Darragh Kirwan, Paddy Woodgate

Substitutes used; Pat Spillane for O’Connore (55), Mikey Gordon for Cawley (62), Keelan Cawley for Cummins (65), David Quinn for Lally (65), Mark Walsh for Reilly (70),

KILDARE; Aidan Devaney, Evan Lyons, Eddie McGuinness, Nathan Mullen, Paul McNamara, Brian Cox, Luke Towey, Cian Lally, Paul Kilcoyne, Finnian Cawley, Seán Carrabine, Darragh Cummins, Alan Reilly, Paddy O’Connor, Niall Murphy (C)

Substitutes used; Jack Robinson for Feely (45), Daragh Malone for Cribbin (53), Tony Archbold for McDermott (58), Ryan Houlihan for Sargent (71),

REFEREE; Joe McQuillan (Cavan).