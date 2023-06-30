Couch to Court tennis programme run in Sligo a big success

Hosted by The Access Tennis Foundation

Some of the tennis players taking part in The Access Tennis Foundation Couch to Court programme in Cleveragh Park with 48 adults attending the course.

The Access Tennis Foundation has recently completed its first ‘Couch to Court’ programme in Cleveragh Park, Sligo. 48 adults attended the course and have been trained from complete beginner to competent full court player in just four sessions.

The classes were supported by Sligo Sport and Recreation Partnership and The Community Integration Fund.

Tennis Ireland are now providing a further 6 week programme to help the players to continue to learn how to play competitive tennis and sessions are ongoing and open to all on Wednesdays between 5 and 8pm.

Players can join in at any point by registering for a time slot on 086 351 4123, and all equipment is provided.

There is also good news for the kids as Parks Tennis will also run from July 3rd to 7th in Cleveragh and Strandhill for children aged 6-13 years, and these classes are fully inclusive for all children. These classes are heavily subsidised by Sport Ireland so are a great opportunity to learn to play before committing to club memberships.

This is the end of a very successful year of integration tennis in Sligo, supported by The Community Integration Fund.

Founder of The Access Tennis Foundation Olwyn O’Toole said; “The foundation has delivered integration tennis sessions to a variety of different adults and children in Strandhill, The Mercy, Cleveragh and Sligo Tennis Club over the past few years.

“A great mix of nationalities have attended including people from Sligo, Pakistan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Gaza Strip and many many more.

“We look forward to seeing all the new players enjoying the use of the free facilities provided by Sligo County Council and the communities involved, and with Wimbledon just around the corner there is no better time to give it a go!,” Olwyn added.

The Parks Tennis is running from July 3rd.

For more information on Couch to Court, or Parks Tennis text 086 351 4123 or email olwyn.rdo@tennisireland.ie