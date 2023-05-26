Celebrations as Sligo RFC named Connacht Club of the Year for the third time

President Jean McConnell hails trojan work being done within club

Sligo Rugby Club were awarded the much-coveted title of Club of the Year at the Connacht Rugby Awards last Saturday night Jn The Galmont Hotel, Galway.

A delegation of members, which included President Jean McConnell, Vice President Rory Raftery, Chairperson Tom Nielsen, House Chair Niall Gray and Connacht Senior Vice President Michael O’Hehir, were on hand to receive the award on behalf of the club.

This is Sligo Rugby’s third time to win the award in the past 12 years and is testament to the hard work and commitment of the members and the rugby community in Sligo.

The club has achieved success at all levels, having several representatives at Connacht and Ireland this year. The sport continues to grow in the area, with great numbers across boys and girls at both Mini and Youth level. A full female player pathway is now firmly established, with female player numbers increasing every year thanks to the hard-working team of coaches and with the full support of the club.

The senior men’s team were runners-up in both the Connacht Senior Cup and League.

Having finished 4th in Division 2B of the AIL league, they reached the promotion play-offs and were unfortunate not to proceed to the play-off final.

The Women’s team finished 2nd in the league and won both the Connacht Plate and the Invitational Plate, and played in the quarter-final of the first ever All-Ireland Junior Cup.

This year, the club had the incredible distinction of all their Youth teams finishing in the top 2 of all the leagues.

The U16 Girls won the Connacht Cup and the U18.5 Boys achieved the double, winning both the Cup and League for the second year, finishing off their Youth campaign with an incredible run of 45 matches unbeaten.

Sligo Rugby Club has excellent engagement with the local community and the wider Connacht Rugby organisation, and is certainly a club at the very core of the community.

“We are over the moon to have received the recognition from Connacht.

“We have a very hard-working committee and an excellent team of over 70 coaches.

Both of these, along with our 700+ members, all contribute to making our club what it is today. We are #OneProudClub”, said Club President Jean McConnell. “We are fortunate to have so many club members who give so freely of their time,” the President added.